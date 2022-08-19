Scramjet should make amends in the Belmont Prince Plate

The five-year-old gelding Scramjet, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the (Class I) Belmont Prince Plate, the chief event of Saturday's (Aug. 20) races.

1. RED RUM PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Unraced Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.05 p.m.: 1. My Grandeur (8) Surya Prakash 56, 2. Orin Swift (9) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. Strauss (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Elusive (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Hoping Cloud (7) Mohit Singh 54.5, 6. Life's Living (3) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Malahat (2) P. Vikram 54.5, 8. Mountain Rose (11) B. Nikhil 54.5, 9. Purple Rock (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 10. Sweet Whisper (10) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 11. Temptations (1) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5.

1. STRAUSS, 2. ELUSIVE, 3. TEMPTATIONS

2. HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (DIV. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.40: 1. Thunder Road (10) B. Nikhil 61, 2. Malibu (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Silk (9) Mukesh Kumar 59, 4. Top Diamond (1) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 5. Blue Label (7) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 6. Ashwa Sultan (4) P. Vikram 54, 7. Theo's Choice (3) P. Sai Kumar 54, 8. I Am Superman (6) D.S. Deora 53, 9. Briar Ridge (2) Santosh Raj 52.5 and 10. Akash (8) P. Gaddam 50.

1. MALIBU, 2. SILK, 3. TOP DIAMOND

3. KARIMNAGAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.15: 1. Best Buddy (1) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Southern Act (8) Md. Ismail 60, 3. Pleroma (4) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. Pinatubo (5) Mohit Singh 58.5, 5. Stag's Leap (3) Suraj Narredu 58, 6. Aiza (6) Aneel 55.5, 7. Wot's Up Jay (9) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 8. Forever Bond (2) Surya Prakash 54.5, 9. Flamingo Fame (7) Kiran Naidu 54 and 10. Glimmer Of Hope (10) P. Vikram 54.

1. PLEROMA, 2. AIZA, 3. FOREVER BOND

4. RANI RUDRAMA DEVI CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.50: 1. Ashwa Raudee (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. City Of Blessing (7) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Akido (3) Kuldeep Singh 58, 4. N R I Infinity (2) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 5. Show Me Your Walk (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 6. Icicle (8) Suraj Narredu 55, 7. Just Incredible (9) Aneel 54, 8. Painted Apache (1) Ajeeth Kumar 53 and 9. Papal Decree (4) Rafique Sk. 53.

1. ICICLE, 2. ASHWA RAUDEE, 3. CITY OF BLESSING

5. BELMONT PRINCE PLATE (1,600m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 4.25: 1. Hartnell (2) Mohit Singh 62, 2. Knight Templar (3) Akshay Kumar 54, 3. Top Secret (6) D.S. Deora 52.5, 4. Scramjet (5) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 5. Premier Action (1) Afroz Khan 50 and 6. Saffron Art (4) Gaurav Singh 50.

1. SCRAMJET, 2. KNIGHT TEMPLAR

6. GRAND PARADE PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Deam Station (6) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Blast In Class (7) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 3. Cash Register (2) Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 4. Doe A Deer (8) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 5. Plethora (1) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 6. Silver Lining (4) B. Nikhil 57.5, 7. Turning Wheel (5) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 8. Exclusive Luck (9) Md. Ismail 57, 9. Fly Tothe Stars (10) Afroz Khan 57 and 10. Ashwa Migsun (3) Mukesh Kumar 56.5.

1. CASH REGISTER, 2. DOE A DEER, 3. TURNING WHEEL

Day's Best: ICICLE

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.