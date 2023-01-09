Samurai Blue, Arthur, Mzilikazi and Yours Forever impress

January 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Samurai Blue, Arthur, Mzilikazi and Yours Forever impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

Outer sand: 800m: Priceless Treasure (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Extended in the last part. Royal Baron (S.A. Amit), Emelda (P. Sai Kumar) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Run Happy Run (Ramandeep), Skylight (rb) 57.5, 600/43. A fit pair. Sporting Spirit (B. Dharshan), Angavai (rb) 58, 600/44. They were easy. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Annexed (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/44. Fit. Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Arikattu (R. Manish), Magnetism (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They moved freely and finished together. Arthur (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. In fine nick. Yours Forever (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Samurai Blue (Farhan Alam) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Salome (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Niggled.

Inner sand: 600m: Serenity Princess (Farid Ansari), Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Latter moved freely, while the former was pushed.

800m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/39. Strode out well. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Wood Art (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Trending Princess (R. Manish) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Hellen Of Troy (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/40. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to keep up the pace. Rubirosa (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Alexander (rb), Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Krishaa’s Choice (Manikandan) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Spicy Star (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Storm Breaker (rb), Glorious King (Yash Narredu), Asio (B. Dharshan) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine shape. A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Stars) (Ramandeep), Strombosis (rb) 1-16, 800/1-3, 600/48. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.

Noted on Sunday (Jan. 8):

Outer sand: 800m: Felix (Manikandan), Proud (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Made In Heaven (Manikandan) 1-0, 600/44. Shaped well. Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Handy. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) (M.S. Deora), Vinamrao (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Leopard Rock (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43. In fine condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Gods Plan (rb) 43. Unextended.

800m: Arikattu (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Run Happy Run (rb), Choice (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Cairo (rb) 1-13, 600/46.5.

1000m: Rays Of Sun (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Florence (Manikandan), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths in front. Martingale (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. 1200m: Super King (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.