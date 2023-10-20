HamberMenu
Samurai Blue and Solemn Moment work well

October 20, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Samurai Blue and Solemn Moment worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (October 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (rb) 46. Easy. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Aretha (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Eased up. Preakness (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Unextended. Raffinato (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Grand Royal (P. Vikram), Forest Lake (rb) 47.5. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (rb) 44. They were urged and finished level. Silk Stuff (rb), Saintly Star (rb) 48.

800m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. They shaped well. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Former finished two lengths in front. Gandolfini (rb), Ganton (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Solemn Moment (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. In fine condition. Lebua (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Well in hand. A 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari), 2-y-o (Mull Of Kintyre - Kimono) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front. Brotherhood (S.A. Amit) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Sensations (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Unextended. Dear Lady (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Niggled.

1200m: Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Jahzara (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

