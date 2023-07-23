Saigon, Jahzara, Starkova, Exelero, Dear Lady and Yukan please

July 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Jahzara, Starkova, Exelero, Dear Lady and Yukan pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 23).

Inner sand:

600m: High Speed Dive (rb) 38.5. Note.

1000m: Ozark (rb) 1-10, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Super Gladiator (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine nick.

1600m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Sensations (Hindu S) 44. Worked well. Exelero (Arul) 42. Moved impressively.

1000m: Antilope (rb), Ooh La La (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Philosophy (Neeraj) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Serai (Akshay K) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Maintains form. Saigon (Akshay K) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Jahzara (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Prophecy (Neeraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Starkova (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Dear Lady (Neeraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved nicely.