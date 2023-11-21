HamberMenu
Ruling Dynasty, Bruce Almighty, Magnus, and Measure Of Time excel

November 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Ruling Dynasty, Bruce Almighty, Magnus, and Measure Of Time excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 21)

Inner sand: 1000m: Stellar Gold (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Retains form. Silver Swift (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Sassy (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Chisox (rb) 45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Arabian Gulf - Duma) (Suraj), Global Influence (Siddaraju) 45.5. They moved freely. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Forty Niner (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Sheer Bliss (Saddam H) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Peyo (Prabhakaran), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level.

1200m: Measure Of Time (Arshad) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Bruce Almighty (Saddam H), Magnus (Arshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Priceless Prince (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Royal Light) (Salman K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They worked well. A 2-y-o (Arod - Iris) (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor -Lambadia) (Kirtish) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Bold Act (Siddaraju) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Snowpiercer (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Adoring Bay) (Shreyas), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep), Elfin Knight (Saqlian) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First named showed out. Galactical (Arvind) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly. Instructor (A. Ramu), Jokshan (Chetan K), Blues Ballad (R. Ravi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named pleased. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Sancerre) (Saddam H), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Glorious Light) (Surya), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Loch Katrine) (P. Ramesh) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (Saqlian), Friya (A. Velu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Mazal Tov (Antony), Russian Romance (Shreyas) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Ximena) (R. Pradeep), Cash Out (rb), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Sweet Kiss (Jagadeesh), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished well ahead. Sea God (Girish), Vayu (Antony) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Born Dancer (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Annie Oakley) (R. Ravi) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished Four lengths ahead. Tripitaka (Rozario), Florian (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished well in front. Dawn Rising (Arshad), Flying Brave (Salman K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished distance ahead. Anne Boleyn (Tousif), Bowen (Antony) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - One Punch) (Saddam H), First Royalist (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Xtreme) (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Navajo Dream) (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Jersey King (Antony), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (A. Ramu), a 2-y-o (Shifting Power - Invicta) (R. Ravi) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Three Little Words (Saddam H), Crime Passion (Salman K) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level.

horse racing

