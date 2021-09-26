Royal Currency, Full Of Surprise, Renegade and That's My Class worked well when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 26).

Outer sand

600m: Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 48. Easy. Supreme Excelsior (Sham Kumar) 46. Isle Of Dreams (rb) 44.5. Battista (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Gift Of Perfection (Sham Kumar) 42. Pushed. Driftwood Pacific (rb) 43.5. Fit. Katahdin (rb) 47. Easy. Choir (rb) 48.

800m: Wisaka (Shahar Babu), God's Wish (Manikandan) 1-3, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Amber Lighting (Rajendra Singh) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-2, 600/44. Unextended. Flame Of Diablo (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/45. Dont Dilly Dally (Sham Kumar) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. King T'Chala (Ramandeep) 57, 600/44. Urged. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Jericho (rb) 1-1, 600/45. They were extended, former finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Star Chieftain (Farid Ansari) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Rajputana (Ramandeep), Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. They finished together.

Inner sand

600m: Sentosa (Koshi Kumar) 43. Glorious Destiny (rb) 39.5. Worked well. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 46. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 41.

800m: Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 58, 600/43. Easy. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (rb), Pappa Rich (Ishwar Singh) 1-0.5, 600/45. Former better. Nayadeep (Ram Nandan) 46.5. Easy. Dominant (Koshi Kumar) 46. War Emblem (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Easy. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. She is coming to hand.

1000m: Renegade (Koshii Kumar) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Royal Currency (Shahar Babu) 1-4.5, 800/53.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Brilliant Script (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good shape. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Symphony In Style (Ramandeep) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/46.5. Eased up.

1200m: That's My Class (Ramandeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Baller (Ajeet Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Mystical Magician (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 42. Moved freely. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Worked well.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Kristalina (rb), Desert Force (rb) 1-3.67. They jumped out well and the former finished well in front. Fine Teak (rb), Price Strike (rb) 1-7.31. They took a good jump. Royal Symphony (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.82. Jumped out well. Breaking Bounds (Ajeet Kumar), Daiyamondo (N. Murugan) and Tifosi (rb) 1-2.16. They jumped out smartly. Breaking Bounds finished well in front.

Hope And Glory (Ishwar Singh), The Intimidator (C. Umesh), Amarone (rb) 1-3.31. Hope And Glory who took a slow jump finished level with The Intimidator in front of Amarone. Awesome Gift (rb), Dr Feelgood (rb) 1-8.93. They took a level jump.

Eagle Bluff (rb), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-5.46. They jumped out well and the former finished four lengths in front. Stern Maiden (Ramandeep), Romantic Bay (Ajeet Kumar) 1-5.39. They took a good jump, former finished two lengths ahead. Chanakya (rb), Sichuan (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-13.5. They jumped out well.