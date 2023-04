Romualdo wins the first division of the Nilgiris Police Trophy

April 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Romualdo (C. Umesh up) won the first division of the Nilgiris Police Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday morning (April. 8). The winner is owned by Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V. Epur and trained by Sebastian.

Owner Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah, trainer R. Ramanathan and jockey S.A. Amit scored a treble on the day.

1. AVALANCHE HANDICAP: HARAN (Gagandeep Maan) 1, Daiyamondo (S. Kamble) 2, Tifosi (Khet Singh) 3 and Sangavai (R. Manish) 4. 2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 17.21s. Owner: Shariq Joshy. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. EMERALD VALLEY HANDICAP: ROYAL BARON (Manikandan) 1, Sinatra (Mohit Singh) 2, Paris O’ Connor (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Anatolia (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 6-1/4 and snk. 1m 21.44s. Owner: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. BAAEED PLATE: SUPREME GRANDEUR (Farid Ansari) 1, Multiwave (Mohit Singh) 2, Flurry Heart (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Salome (C. Umesh) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 21.73s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. SINGARA HANDICAP (Div I): FABULOUS SHOW (S.A. Amit) 1, Danny’s Girl (S. Kamble) 2, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 3 and Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 15.69s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

5. SINGARA HANDICAP (Div. II): BIG TREASURE (S.A. Amit) 1, Cloud Jumper (C. Brisson) 2, Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Majestic Charmer (C. Umesh) 4. 8-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.77s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. NILGIRIS POLICE TROPHY (Div. I):ROMUALDO (C. Umesh) 1, Augusta (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Proud (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Fernet Branca (B. Dharshan) 4. 1/2, 3 and lnk. 1m 14.83s. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V Epur. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. NILGIRIS POLICE TROPHY (Div. II): SENORA BIANCA (S.A. Amit) 1, Slainte (C. Umesh) 2, Annexed (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.76s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.