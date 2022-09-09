Races

Rodrigo and Birkin Blower excel

Rodrigo and Birkin Blower excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: Magileto (rb) 25. Easy. 600m: Jack Bauer (Merchant), Cognosco (rb) 37. Former was one length better.

800m: Esperanza (Zervan) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Lightning Blaze (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Pokerface (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gangster (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Polyneices (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Silver Spring (H.M. Akshay), Full Of Grace (Dashrath) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rubik Star (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Rodrigo (P. Vinod), Intense Belief (Mosin) 1-4, 800/51, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Tureci (S. Chinoy) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely.


