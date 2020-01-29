Races

Roberta and Sir Supremo impress

Roberta and Sir Supremo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Warrior Clan (Malam) 39.5. Moved freely. Really Royale (Peter), Priceless Silver (Kamble) 39. Former was four lengths better. Casanova Prince (Sandesh), Choo Mantar (Merchant) 1200/600m 39.5. Pair easy.

800m: Princess Scarlet (Kamble) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Tenacious (C.S. Jodha), Divija (V. Jodha) 54.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved freely. Golden Era (Santosh), Moriseiki (Nirmal) and Lucky Luciano (Malam) 57, 600/42. Trio ended level. Lady Lanette (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Penseé (Neeraj) 54.5, 600/40. Easy. Melania (Pereira), Seniority (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Both were level. Headway (Nicky Mackay), Dandi March (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37.5. Former made up two lengths and easily finished a length in front. Steinlight (P. Naidu) 55, 600/40. Easy. Questionable (Rathod) 53, 600/40.5. Urged. Melisandre (C.S. Jodha), Opening Verse (V. Jodha) 53.5, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Benghazi (C.D. Hayes) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. Flaming Lamborghini (Nathan Evans) 55, 600/42. Easy. Barack (Roche) 55, 600/40. Easy. Fanfare (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Agrami (Merchant) 49.5, 600/37. Responded well. Marvin (V. Jodha), Wind Whistler (C.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39.5. They finished level freely. Dharasana (Nicky Mackay), Powerful Lady (Sameer) 52, 600/39.5. Pair urged and ended level. Ms Boss (Nicky Mackay) 54, 600/40. Good. Tasawwur (Santosh) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Rubik Star (O’Donoghue) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Northern Alliance (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Miss Muffet (Zervan), Honourable Eyes (Pereira) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bait And Switch (Nicky Mackay), Collegium (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Lifetime (Akshay), Victorious Spirit (Kadam) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Copper Queen (Roche) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Iron Age (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pleased. Taimur (O’Donoghue) 1-10, 600/43.5. Easy. Farahnaaz (Zervan), Mikayla’s Pride (Neeraj) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former better. Circle Of Love (Pereira), Grand Eyes (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Monarchos (C.S. Jodha), Market King (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished level.

1200m: Consigliori (Kharadi) 1-26, 600/43.5. Easy. Sir Supremo (Parmar), Odessa (Yash) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Royal Crystal (rb) 1-24.5, 600/43. Easy. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Galloping Goldmine (V. Jodha) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Valegro (Roche) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Costa Brava (Roche) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Momentum (rb) 1-37, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Eagleinthesky (C.D. Hayes) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Easy. Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Roberta (Parmar) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Thailand (Zervan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Istanbul (P. Naidu), Rio Ronaldo (rb) 55, 600/40. Pair level.

1000m: Clymene (P. Naidu) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Thunderclap (Nirmal), Gold Member (Santosh) 1-6, 800/53.5, 6000/41. Former finished well clear. Chinzombo (rb), Smugglers Choice (Aniket) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Sovereign Star (Nathan Evans), Corus (Peter), Star Sincerity (Kamble) 1-11, 600/42.5. First named finished well ahead of the others. Strong Suit/Sky High (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well.

