Races

Resolute impresses

more-in

Resolute impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Majeez (Merchant), Pezula (Ayyar) 41. Pair level. Kalina (Chouhan) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Cormorant (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Rubik Star (O’Donoghue) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Magic (Nirmal) 56, 600/42. Easy. Choo Mantar (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Star Kitten (Nazil), Wizard Of Odds (rb) 54, 600/40.5. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Irish Eyes (Nazil), Zeemo (rb) 54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Whoopsidaisy (rb) 1-10, 600/43.5. Urged. Resolute (Kamble), Sachertorte (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Polaris (Bhawani), Trinket (O’Donoghue) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Free Gold (David Egan), Be Frank (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 60/42. They moved level freely.

Noted on December 21

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Vincenzo (Shubham), Pepper (Nicky Macky) 40. Pair level.

800m: Red Carnation (Dashrath) 56, 600/41. Easy. Julio Cesaro (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Urged. Falconette (Dashrath) 56.5, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Market King (C.S. Jodha), The Pianist (V. Jodha) 55, 600/39.5. Pair moved freely. Cracklin Rosie’ (Merchant) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Hymn/Code Red (Nirmal), Varenar/Charmstone (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. 53, 600/39. They finished level.

1000m: Fascinating (T.S. Jodha), Shapath (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Daddy’s Pride (T.S. Jodha), Suerte (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Latter joined at 600m. Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o California (Kamble), Gallant Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Soaring High (Kadam), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Furiosa (P. Naidu) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Hokkaido (Kadam), One For The Glory (Mahesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Nicollini (Parmar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Silver Storm (Malam), Don’t Mess With Me (Baria) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front. Mikayla’s Pride (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. 2/y/os Seasons Greetings (rb), Windsor Castle (Zervan) 1-11, 600/41. Pair easy. 2/y/os Tiberius (Parmar), Moon River (Roche) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1200m: Martini (Roche) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Splashing (Akshay), Le Mans (Mahesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Ithaca (David Egan) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Bold Legend (David Egan) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Socrates (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Moriseiki (Baria), Thunder Clap (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 7:11:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/resolute-impresses/article30372989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY