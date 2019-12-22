Resolute impresses

Resolute impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Majeez (Merchant), Pezula (Ayyar) 41. Pair level. Kalina (Chouhan) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Cormorant (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Rubik Star (O’Donoghue) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gold Magic (Nirmal) 56, 600/42. Easy. Choo Mantar (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Star Kitten (Nazil), Wizard Of Odds (rb) 54, 600/40.5. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Irish Eyes (Nazil), Zeemo (rb) 54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Whoopsidaisy (rb) 1-10, 600/43.5. Urged. Resolute (Kamble), Sachertorte (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Polaris (Bhawani), Trinket (O’Donoghue) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Free Gold (David Egan), Be Frank (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 60/42. They moved level freely.

Noted on December 21

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Vincenzo (Shubham), Pepper (Nicky Macky) 40. Pair level.

800m: Red Carnation (Dashrath) 56, 600/41. Easy. Julio Cesaro (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Urged. Falconette (Dashrath) 56.5, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Market King (C.S. Jodha), The Pianist (V. Jodha) 55, 600/39.5. Pair moved freely. Cracklin Rosie’ (Merchant) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Hymn/Code Red (Nirmal), Varenar/Charmstone (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. 53, 600/39. They finished level.

1000m: Fascinating (T.S. Jodha), Shapath (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Daddy’s Pride (T.S. Jodha), Suerte (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Latter joined at 600m. Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o California (Kamble), Gallant Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Soaring High (Kadam), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Furiosa (P. Naidu) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pressed. Hokkaido (Kadam), One For The Glory (Mahesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Nicollini (Parmar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Silver Storm (Malam), Don’t Mess With Me (Baria) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front. Mikayla’s Pride (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. 2/y/os Seasons Greetings (rb), Windsor Castle (Zervan) 1-11, 600/41. Pair easy. 2/y/os Tiberius (Parmar), Moon River (Roche) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

1200m: Martini (Roche) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Splashing (Akshay), Le Mans (Mahesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Ithaca (David Egan) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Bold Legend (David Egan) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Socrates (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Moriseiki (Baria), Thunder Clap (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level.

1400m: Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.