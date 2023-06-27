Regency Smile, A Star Is Born, Artemis Ignacia, Knight In Hooves, Dedicate and All Attractive shine

June 27, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Regency Smile, A Star Is Born, Artemis Ignacia, Knight In Hooves, Dedicate and All Attractive shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 27)

Inner sand:

600m: Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 40. Easy.

1000m: Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Super Kind (Arvind) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Flying Brave (Antony) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. A fine display. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. They eased up in the last part.

Outer sand:

600m: Etosha (Zervan) 45. Easy. Sea Lion (Likith) 44. In fine trim. Pavarotti (Arul) 45.5. Moved freely. Alcides Synergy (Arul), Trident Star (Zervan) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tiger Shark (Zervan) 43. In fine trim. Pneuma (G. Vivek), Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar) 44.5. They moved on the bit. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 40.5. In fine nick. Del Mar (rb) 45. Easy. Air Display (Vivek) 43.5. Moved well. Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 45. Easy.

1000m: Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Ashwa Yudhvir (S.A. Amit), Forever Together (Prabhakaran) 1-13, 600/43.5. They finished level. Peyo (Kiran N) 1-12, 600/43.5. Worked well. Call Me (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Queenstown (Likith) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Crown Witness (Shinde), Star Concept (Kiran N) 1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Irish Coffee (Arvind) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Solo Prince (Arvind) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-12.5, 600/43. Note.

1200m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. All Attractive (Vishal) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Knight In Hooves (S.A. Amit) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Clyde Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Felix (Ayaz K), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They finished level. Longe Lease (Shinde), Fondness Of You (Kiran N) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Vinamrao (rb), Smash Shot (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. They shaped well.

1400m: Victoria Doresaani (Saqlain), Tignanello (A. Ramu) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-54, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: West Brook (Shreyas), Mystical Air (Aliyar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Burning Arrow (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 48. Former finished four lengths ahead. Seventh Samurai (S. John), Greenwich (Antony), Avicena (Nazil) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. First named impressed. Cool Rider (Likith) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. Anne Boleyn (Inayat) 1-27, (1,200-600) 38.5. Took a good jump. Ruby Red (Abhay S), Enabling (Deepak S) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out smartly. Top Dancer (Indrajeet), Last Waltz (Shreyas) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. They impressed. Prana (Antony), Breeze Bluster (Saqlain), Recreator (rb) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Prana pleased. Loch Lomond (rb), Gondolfini (Hindu S), Regal Aristocracy (Akram) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. First two named were the pick. Sagittarii (S.A. Amit), Fearless Joey (Kiran N) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Friya (Arul), Done Deal (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Aherne (A. Ramu), Golden Vision (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Riveting (R. Pradeep), Timer’s Planet (Aliyar), Praia Do Cassino (G. Vivek) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Sicily (Likith) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Glory (Prabhakaran), Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Snow Flake (S. A. Amit), Born King (Kiran N) 1-34, (1,200-600) 46.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. The Whispering (Siddaraju), The Lady Emporio (Sai Kiran) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. They eased up in the last part. Tripitaka (A. Ramu), Isabella (Saqlain) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead.