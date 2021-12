Redifined shows out

Redifined showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 10) morning.

Sand track

600m: Sufiyah (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Indian Princess (Rathod) 40. Easy.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (Ayyar), Dalasan (Rathod) 52, 600/38. Former better. Zarak (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Revelator (Ayyar) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Willy Wonka (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Good work.

1200m: Redifined (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased.

Noted at Mumbai on December 10.

Inner sand

600m: Joaquin (rb) 40. Easy.

1000m: El Capitan (rb), Fuhrer (Daman) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front.

1200m: Sultan Suleiman (Daman) 1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently.