Ravishing Form wins Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas

B.M. Nagesh, president JWGC, presenting the 2000 Guineas trophy to Parvati Byramji, trainer of Ravishing Form, and jockey P. Trevor, in Mysuru on October 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Parvati Byramji trained Ravishing Form (Trevor up) won the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas 2022, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 7).

The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, The Estate Of Late Mr. R.R. Byramji, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Jockey S. Saqlain won three races on the day.

Trevor, who rode confidently, kept the colt in the handy second position till the home stretch. He started manoeuvring his mount in the straight, Ravishing Form responded tremendously and took over from long-time leader Last Wish passing the 400m and won comfortably.

The results:

1. YADAVAGIRI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: SOUTHERNARISTOCRAT (Antony) 1, Adela (S. Saqlain) 2, News Maker (Srinath) 3 and Osibisa (Sai Kiran) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 40.37s. Rs. 29 (w), 32 and 11 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 37, FP: 110, Q: 21, Trinella: 193 and 135. Favourite: Adela.

Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

2. SUNDERBANS PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: LUCKY SUN (B. Darshan) 1, Areca Angel (Salman K) 2, Scarlet Princess (H. Rathod) 3 and Engelberg (Hasib A) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and Shd. 1m 06.28s. Rs. 94 (w), 31, 17 and 88 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 293, FP: 757, Q: 279, Trinella: 54,682 and 23,435. Favourite: Virginia Queen.

Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi & Abhimanyu Jagdish Thackersey. Trainer: Vishal Yadav.

3. SPECTACULAR QUEST PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PERFECT JUSTICE (Kiran Rai) 1, Stars Above (Antony) 2, Meghann (Salman K) 3 and Country's Major (H. Zeeshan) 4. Not run: Kallu Sakkare. 9-3/4, 2 and 3-1/2. 1m 12.20s. Rs. 17 (w), 11, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 35, FP: 33, Q: 22, Trinella: 67 and 48. Favourite: Perfect Justice.

Owner: Mrs. Sandhya Suman. Trainer: C. Girinath.

4. SPECTACULAR QUEST PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: UNIQUE STYLE (S. Saqlain) 1, Archway (Antony) 2, Altair (Sai Kiran) 3 and Supreme Angel (Hindu S) 4. Not run: Angel Dreams. 1/2, Nk and 8-1/2. 1m 12.54s. Rs. 30 (w), 11, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 63, FP: 110, Q: 49, Trinella: 141 and 53. Favourite: Altair.

Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. MAJ. SARDAR L. MAHADEVAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: CAPABLE (S. Saqlain) 1, Southern Power (Antony) 2, Tyto Alba (Angad) 3 and Ceffina (Shreyas S) 4. 1, 8 and 1-1/4. 1m 38.45s. Rs. 14 (w), 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 38, FP: 23, Q: 19, Trinella: 63 and 52. Favourite: Capable.

Owner: Mr. G.S. Reddy. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

6. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: CARACAS (Trevor) 1, Peyo (Suraj) 2, Rising Sun (Angad) 3 and Aberlour (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Leilani. 2-1/4, 4-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 23.09s. Rs. 15 (w), 10, 11 and 49 (p), SHP: 17, THP: 55, FP: 20, Q: 11, Trinella: 104 and 95. Favourite: Caracas.

Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

7. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS 2022 (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): RAVISHING FORM (Speaking Of Which - Adlella) Trevor 1, Once You Go Black (Win Legend - Aksinya) Suraj 2, Still I Rise (Chinese Whisper - For Sure) Srinath 3 and Tranquilo (Win Legend - Only Royale) Antony 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 33.71s. Rs. 24 (w), 19 and 14 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 39, FP: 105, Q: 36, Trinella: 359 and 235. Favourite: Ravishing Form.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, The Estate Of Late Mr. R.R. Byramji, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta, DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

8. SPECTACULAR QUEST PLATE (Div. i), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: INDIAN PATRIOT (Srinath) 1, Star Admiral (S. John) 2, Indian Glory (S. Saqlain) 3 and Eye The Mind (Antony) 4. Not run: Fassbinder. 5, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 10.62s. Rs. 20 (w), 12, 10 and 23 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 50, FP: 32, Q: 21, Trinella: 172 and 160, Exacta: 543 and 166. Favourite: Indian Patriot.

Owner and trainer: Mr. Rakesh.

9. HASTHINAPURA PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: D KARNA (S. Saqlain) 1, Pastiche (Darshan) 2, Gold Gray (Vaibhav) 3 and Impeccable (Rayan) 4. Not run: Stone House. 2, Snk and 1/2. 1m 04.90s. Rs. 36 (w), 21, 51 and 13 (p), SHP: 133, THP: 45, FP: 1,674, Q: 515, Trinella: 2,051 and 1,492, Exacta: 2,904 (carried over). Favourite: Gold Gray.

Owner: Mr. Suchendra Bal Rajurs. Trainer: K. Aditya.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,929 (148 tkts); Runner up: 76 (1,614 tkts); Treble (i): 4,533 (carried over); (ii): 117 (11 tkts); (iii): 522 (eight tkts).