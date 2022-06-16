Ravishing Form, Siege Perilous, Triple Wish, Dedicated Boy, Del Mar and Imperial Power please

Ravishing Form, Siege Perilous, Triple Wish, Dedicated Boy, Del Mar, and Imperial Power pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 16).

Inner sand:

1200m: Capital Gain (A. Imran), Forty Niner (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Four Wheel Drive (P.S. Chouhan) 43. In fine trim. Nikolina (Akshay K) 43. In fine nick. Electric Blue (Oliver) 41. Strode out well. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Tifanny (Sandesh) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Only You (Sandesh) 1-14, 600/42. Pleased. Hukum (Aliyar) 1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Ripple N Storm (Akshay K) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Konabos (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Corfe Castle (Kiran N) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Shan E Azeem (Asbar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved impressively. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Tycoonist (Suraj) 1-15, 600/42. Worked impressively. Johnnie Black (rb), Dreams Ahead (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Caracas (Mark) 1-13.5, 600/41. Strode out well.

1200m: Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Triple Wish (N.S. Parmar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A fine display. Bangor On Dee (G. Vivek), Bellagio (Kiran N) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/46. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen), Imperial Power (Yash) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. They put up a fine display. Faith (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Del Mar (Asbar), All Attraction (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Ultimate Choice (Vishal), Sagacious (P. Surya) 1-29, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Divine Ray (Ajinkya) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/13, 600/43. Shaped well. Siege Perilous (C.S. Jodha) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In pink of condition. Dangerous (C.S. Jodha) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A pleasing display. Leonardo (Akshay K), Success (Hindu S) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Serdar (C.S. Jodha), Elite Crown (A. Prakash) 1-58, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Former started eight lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Zehnaseeb (T.S. Jodha) 1-36, (1,400-600)52. Jumped out smartly. Sadler’s Legacy (Yash), Hoofed Wonder (Nikil N) 1-36, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead. Gold Multiplier (Oliver), Sleipnir (Ajinkya) 1-40, (1,400-600) 58.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Own Legacy (A. Prakash), Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 1-32, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Beldona (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Jumped out well. Southern Ruler (Kiran Rai), Rule Of Law (Bhawani) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Queen Of Sands (T.S. Jodha), Princess Aura (Arvind K) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former showed out.