Rasputin for Kumar R. Dalal Gold Trophy

February 25, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Rasputin, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Kumar R. Dalal Gold Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Feb. 25) evening races. Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 5 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. SAMUEL NATHAN PLATE (2,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00 p.m.: 1. Beyond Measure (7) P. Trevor 61.5, 2. Mighty Wings (5) K. Nazil 59.5, 3. Amber Knight (1) Zervan 59, 4. Gimme (3) Parmar 58, 5. Michigan (8) Mustakim Alam 55, 6. Verdandi (4) V. Bunde 53.5, 7. Lightning Flame (6) Bhawani 53 and 8. Come Back Please (2) Peter 50.

1. BEYOND MEASURE, 2. MIGHTY WINGS, 3. LIGHTNING FLAME

2. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Big Red (7) Sandesh 56, 2. Christofle (5) P. Trevor 56, 3. Des Marquis (4) C. Umesh 56, 4. Floyd (1) Zervan 56, 5. The Godfather (6) Parmar 56, 6. Yawar (3) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Aloysia (2) Neeraj 54.5 and 8. Rush (8) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. CHRISTOFLE, 2. RUSH, 3. BIG RED

3. GREATER MUMBAI POLICE TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 6.00: 1. Key To The Mint (6) Sandesh 59, 2. Alpha Gene (8) Gagandeep 58.5, 3. Treasure Gold (4) T.S. Jodha 58, 4. Souza (7) Kirtish 57.5, 5. Aira (3) Bhawani 57, 6. Campaign (9) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Mysterious Girl (2) K. Nazil 56, 8. Time (1) Neeraj 56, 9. Animous (5) Haridas Gore 54.5, 10. Chieftain (10) P. Shinde 53.

1. KEY TO THE MINT, 2. TIME. 3. ANIMOUS

4. KUMAR R. DALAL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 6.30: 1. In Contention (11) S. Saqlain 59, 2. Golden Neil (4) Mustakim Alam 57.5, 3. Raffaello (2) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Thunberg (9) C. Umesh 56, 5. Grand Accord (1) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Majestic Warrior (5) J. Chinoy 55.5, 7. Judy Blue Eyes (8) Zeeshan 55, 8. Pride’s Angel (6) Neeraj 55, 9. Rambler (3) Zervan 55, 10. Arcana (7) Aniket 54.5 and 11. Rasputin (10) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. RASPUTIN, 2. THUNBERG, 3. GOLDEN NEIL

5. NARAYANDAS J. DAVE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 7.00: 1. Magileto (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Great Guns (3) Ajinkya 58, 3. Arabian Phoenix (2) K. Nazil 57.5, 4. Dali Swirl (6) Haridas Gore 54.5, 5. Cipher (5) S. Saqlain 53 and 6. Liam (1) P. Shinde 51.5.

1. ARABIAN PHOENIX, 2. MAGILETO

6. DR. GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 7.30: 1. Phenom (11) Parmar 59, 2. Singer Sargent (3) Trevor 59, 3. Tyrone Black (2) Mustakim Alam 57, 4. Balenciaga (12) Neeraj 55.5, 5. Hooves Of Thunder (7) S.J. Sunil 55, 6. Kimiko (10) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 7. Hagibis (13) Ranjane 54, 8. Midsummer Star (8) V. Bunde 52.5, 9. Northbound (4) Zervan 52.5, 10. Attained (1) P. Shinde 52, 11. Divine Intuition (14) A. Gaikwad 52, 12. Kisling (6) J. Chinoy 52, 13. Renaissance Art (9) Haridas Gore 51.5 and 14. Otello (5) Peter 51.

1. SINGER SARGENT, 2. BALENCIAGA, 3. KIMIKO

7. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Power Of Neath (10) Mustakim Alam 61, 2. Victoria Peak (9) V. Bunde 61, 3. Intense Belief (1) P. Vinod 60.5, 4. King Of Katni (2) Merchant 59.5, 5. Anoushka (4) N.K. Ashish 58.5, 6. Zukor (11) Sandesh 58.5, 7. Spirit Bay (3) Zervan 57.5, 8. Power Of Blessings (8) K. Nazil 55, 9. Hilad (5) Haridas Gore 53.5, 10. C’est L’Amour (7) Aniket 53, 11. Red Riot (12) T.S. Jodha 53 and 12. Silent Knight (6) N. Nadeem 49.

1. ZUKOR, 2. POWER OF NEATH, 3. INTENSE BELIEF

Day’s Best: SINGER SARGENT

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.