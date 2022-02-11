Races

Rasputin and Sinner catch the eye

Rasputin and Sinner caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Man (rb) 36.5. Moved well.

800m: Ghaleb (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Tarzan (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Polyneices (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Divine Thoughts (T.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Maintains winning form. Exclusive (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Shaped well. Sinner (Mansoor), Fleur De Lys (Raghuveer) 1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Viva La Vida (app), High Spirit (Agarwal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Miraya (Agarwal), Republica (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Sandman (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Responded well. Sky Storm (Shelar), Caprifla (Dashrath) 1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level freely.

1400m: Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-34, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.


