Rasputin and Pride’s Angel shine

May 26, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rasputin and Pride’s Angel shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 26).

Inner sand:

600m: Born Dancer (R. Pradeep), Way Of Life (rb) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Marzgovel (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively. Shabelle (P. Trevor) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Time (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Walk The Chalk (Abhay S) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Instructor (R. Pradeep), Golden Pheasant (Salman K) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Smile Of Beauty (D. Patel), Fast Response (Tousif K) 1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Time Limit (Tousif K), King Pompous (D. Patel) 1-16.5, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Magnus (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Pride’s Angel (Vishal B), Golden Glow (Akshay K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Scarlet Ibis (Shinde), Ultimate Striker (rg) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1400m: Rasputin (Saqlain), Big Red (Akshay K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

