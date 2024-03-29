GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rasputin and Portofino Bay show out

March 29, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

Rasputin and Portofino Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Queen’s Pride (rb) 37. Moved well. Bashir (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Black Thunder (Late Idealista) (H. Gore), Arbitrage (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1000m: Portofino Bay (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Jendayi (Kaviraj), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Fiorentini (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level.

1400m: Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Rasputin (Neeraj) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.