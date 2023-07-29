HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rapidus, Clyde Star, Sian, Prince Abir, Sofiya and Twilight Tornado excel

July 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Rapidus, Clyde Star, Sian, Prince Abir, Sofiya and Twilight Tornado excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 29)

Inner sand:

600m: Asher (rb), Master Of Courage (rb) 40.5. They worked well.

1200m: Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Chul Bul Rani (Rayan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Pleased.

1400m: Sofiya (Akshay K) 1-35, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-34, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 45.5. Easy. Chisox (Arvind) 45.5. Moved freely. Brave Majesty (Vishal) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Schafenberg (B. Nayak) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Clyde Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

1200m: Striking Eyes (rg), Step To Destiny (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They finished level. Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Treasure Chest (Rayan), Ultimate Ruler (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Magnus (Arvind), Debonair (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Divo (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Wild Emperor (Arvind) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Paradise Beckon (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Sian (Arul) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Agnostic (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Antilope (rb), Ooh La La (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Greeley (Likith), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55.5. They took a level jump. Prince Abir (Shreyas), Granpar (Akshay K) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former showed out. Excelero (R. Pradeep), Friya (Arul) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Madam Rich (P. Surya), Rembrandt (Vishal) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59.5. Jumped out well. Katana (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55.5. Took a good jump. Ozark (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Jumped out smartly.

Related Topics

horse racing / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.