Rapidus, Clyde Star, Sian, Prince Abir, Sofiya and Twilight Tornado excel

July 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rapidus, Clyde Star, Sian, Prince Abir, Sofiya and Twilight Tornado excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 29)

Inner sand:

600m: Asher (rb), Master Of Courage (rb) 40.5. They worked well.

1200m: Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Chul Bul Rani (Rayan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Pleased.

1400m: Sofiya (Akshay K) 1-35, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-34, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar) 45.5. Easy. Chisox (Arvind) 45.5. Moved freely. Brave Majesty (Vishal) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Schafenberg (B. Nayak) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Clyde Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

1200m: Striking Eyes (rg), Step To Destiny (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They finished level. Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Treasure Chest (Rayan), Ultimate Ruler (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Magnus (Arvind), Debonair (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Divo (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Wild Emperor (Arvind) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Paradise Beckon (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Sian (Arul) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Agnostic (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Antilope (rb), Ooh La La (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Greeley (Likith), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55.5. They took a level jump. Prince Abir (Shreyas), Granpar (Akshay K) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former showed out. Excelero (R. Pradeep), Friya (Arul) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Madam Rich (P. Surya), Rembrandt (Vishal) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59.5. Jumped out well. Katana (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55.5. Took a good jump. Ozark (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. Jumped out smartly.