July 18, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramiel, Shamrock, River Of Gold, Angeles, Polished Girl and The King N I excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 40. In fine condition, note.

1000m: Instructor (Sai Kiran), Way Of Life (R. Ravi) 1-7.5, 600/38. Former showed out.

1200m: Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Schafenberg (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Millbrook (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 43. Note. Chandrakanta (Arvind K) 45. In fine shape. Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 45. Easy. Multisided (Arul), Kallania (rb) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 43. In fine trim. Alcides Synergy (Arul) 46. Easy. Sea Eagle (Arul) 46. Moved freely. Mars (Zarvan) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Burmese (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-16.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ramiel (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/40. A fine display. Good Tip (Shinde), Sagittari (Prabhakaran)1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Clifford (Zarvan) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42. Pleased. Snowflake (Suraj), Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/41.5. A good display. Galaticus (Shinde), Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved together. I Want It All (rb), Call Me (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. They are in fine condition. Saigon (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-15, 600/43. In fine shape. Musterion (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Emeraldo (Arvind) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Fondness Of You (Shinde), Long Lease (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Angeles (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Maintains form. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Palomino (V. Naveen), Indian Blues (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They finished together. Clever Hans (Inayat) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Striking Memory (Shinde) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Note. Stavinsky (rb), Red Falcon (Saqlain) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Victoria Doresaani (Saqlain) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Alice Blue (Likith) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Astralia (Deepak S), Indian Sniper (Abhay S) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K), Greeley (Likith) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former showed out. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Benzema (Tousif K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a good jump. Southern Dynasty (Vishal), Star Comet (Saqlain) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Devils Magic (Inayat), Excelero (Antony) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. The King N I (R. Ravi), High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 1-19, 600/38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K), Asher (Rayan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished well ahead. Seeking The Stars (Arul), Powerfull Princess (Khurshad) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Southern Chrome (Vishal), Noble Ruler (Saqlian) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Divine Ray (Siddaraju), The Adviser (M. Naveen) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. They finished level. Grizzly (R. Pradeep), Contractor (Sai Kiran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished ten lengths ahead. The Athabasca (Ramesh K), Kallu Sakkare (M. Naveen), The Whispering (Siddaraju) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed.