Rain forces cancellation of races

September 28, 2022 17:53 IST

With heavy rains rendering underfoot conditions not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club cancelled the last six races of the nine-race card here on Wednesday. The running of the Ooty Juvenile Sprint Trophy and the Nilgiris Gold Cup would be announced at a later date.

1. JEBEL ALI HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: NAGADA (S. Saqlain) 1, Icy River (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 3 and Lady Zeen (Ramandeep) 4. 3, 1 and 3-1/2. 1m, 15.54s. Owner: Mr. P. Arvinth. Trainer R. Ramanathan.

2. GOODWOOD HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: RENEGADE (S. Kamble) 1, Aretha (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Diamond And Pearls (C. Brisson) 4. Not run: Annexed. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 27.59s. Owner: Dr. V. Annamalai. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. WINDSOR HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: WINDERMERE (S. Kamble) 1, Bright Light (B. Dharshan) 2, Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Admiral Shaw (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 28.87s. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.