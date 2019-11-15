Races

Races cancelled

An unfortunate incident in the first race, caused the fall of three jockeys (i.e) Will To Win (Suraj), Aceros (Srinath) and Sir Piggot (Kiran Rai), in which Aceros and Will To Win were the first and second favourite, and due to which punters went berserk and vandalised the club property.

The Stewards of BTC then decided to cancel the remaining races of the day due to administrative reasons. The Rajyotsava Trophy has been postponed, the date for the same will be announce later.

1. NOVEMBER PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: NAAYAAB (Arshad) 1, Sea Of Cortez (Chetan G) 2, Glorious Days (Irvan) 3 and Areca Angel (Rajesh K) 4. Not run: Tonys Pet. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 14.60s. ₹734 (w), 106, 12 and 73 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 131, FP: 4,544, Q: 1,470, Trinella: 68,884, Exacta: 93,442 (carried over). Favourite: Aceros. Owner: Mr. Gautam Makhija. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

