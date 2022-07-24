Queens Pride, Magileto, Mysterious Girl and Tanahaiyaan impress

July 24, 2022 18:43 IST

Queens Pride, Magileto, Mysterious Girl and Tanahaiyaan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Win (Ayyar) 42. Easy. DYF (Kaviraj), Vincent Van Gogh (M.S. Deora) 42. They ended level. Gilt Edge (S.G. Prasad) 41. Easy. Fairmont (rb) 38. Moved freely. Monarchy (Nazil) 39. Easy.

800m: Herring (M.S. Deora), Arc De Triomphe (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Kimiko (Bhawani), Trinket (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Brave Beauty (A. Prakash), Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Silent Knight (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Eyes On The Prize (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Urged. Baby Bazooka (A. Prakash) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Gangster (rb) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Django (rb) 50, 600/37. Pushed. Dowsabel (Rupesh) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Majorella Blue (Peter) 54, 600/41. They ended level. Lex Luthor (A. Prakash) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Time (—), Gaugain (—) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Animous (Rupesh), Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Polyneices (rb), Nationwide (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Grand Accord (Rupesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. My Princess (Towfeeq) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Good work. Victorious Sermon (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Magileto (Towfeeq), Soup And Sandwich (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Queens Pride (Towfeeq) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Tanahaiyaan (Bhawani), Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former finished well clear.