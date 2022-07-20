Queen’s Pride and Coeur De Lion catch the eye

July 20, 2022 18:08 IST

Queen’s Pride and Coeur De Lion caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esfir (Ayyar), Perfect Win (rb) 42. Pair level. M’sarrat (Gore) 38. Responded well. Amare (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Trevor), Brave Beauty (Nazil) 38. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Faranoush (Zameer) 42. Easy.

800m: Meridia (Ahinkya), Kaitlan (V. Jodha) 56, 600/41. They were level. Nolan (Ajinkya), Almas (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Bomber (Ajinkya), Great Guns (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Petronia (Nazil) 54.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. One Wish (Ajinkya), Sensibility (V. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Starry Spirit (Sandesh), Savana Star (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sinner (Mansoor) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Perfect Man (Ayyar), Dagger’s Strike (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Pisa (Mansoor) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Superlative (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. Easy. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Ridden out. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Black Cherry (app) 53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. It’s My Time (Mosin), Successor (Ayyar) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Magileto (Shubham) 56, 600/43. Easy. Coeur De Lion (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. In good shape. Golden Neil (Dashrath), Camille (app) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1000m: Caprisca (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Exclusive (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Shaped well.

1200m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal), Herring (Santosh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Queen’s Pride (rb) 1-23, 600/43. One to note.