Wall Street, Count Of Savoy and Vincent Van Gogh impress

August 07, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Pune: Wall Street, Count Of Savoy and Vincent Van Gogh impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 7) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Metzinger (Shahrukh) 42. Easy.

800m: Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (Gagandeep) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Zafirah (Kaviraj), Bay Of Biscay (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Madras Cheque (Kaviraj), Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Pride’s Angel (Vishal Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Shubham) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Queen’s Pride (Gagandeep), Goddess Of Dawn (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths in front. Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lord Fenicia (Shubham), Giant King (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Outlander (Gore), Nelson River (app) 55, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Pure For Sure (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Renaissance Art (I. Shaikh) 55, 600/42. Urged. Idealista (Vishal Bunde), Silver Spring (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Former better. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Urged. Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Zarak (Peter), Believe (app) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Bombay (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Moonlight Kiss (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Stretched out well. Fairuza (T.S. Jodha) 55 600/41. Urged. Scottish Scholars (Merchant) 56, 600/42. Easy. The Protector (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Tureci (S. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora), Winter Agenda (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Nirvana (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/41. Both were level. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Retains form. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj), Multiverse (S. Kamble) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Sovereign Grey (Lalkar), Art Collector (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Cascade (T.S. Jodha), Scorcese (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Ticanto (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/43. Urged. Ricochet (rb), Falsetto (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Windermere (rb), Star Lap (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was superior.

