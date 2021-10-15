Pune races from Oct. 17

Finally, the thunder of hooves will be heard at the Pune race course after a gap of over six months, as the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has planned to conduct a truncated racing season from October 17. The first day’s races will be conducted without spectators.

RWITC has issued a eight race-day sheet prospectus for the season which will conclude on November 28.

Dates of racing: October: 17, 23 & 30; November: 7, 13, 14, 21 & 28.

Important races: Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Oct. 23), Eve Champion Trophy (Oct. 30), S.A. Poonawalla Million (Nov. 7), Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (Nov. 14), RWITC Gold Cup (Nov. 21), F.D. Wadia Trophy and Pune Derby (Nov. 28).