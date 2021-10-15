Races

Pune races from Oct. 17

Finally, the thunder of hooves will be heard at the Pune race course after a gap of over six months, as the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has planned to conduct a truncated racing season from October 17. The first day’s races will be conducted without spectators.

RWITC has issued a eight race-day sheet prospectus for the season which will conclude on November 28.

Dates of racing: October: 17, 23 & 30; November: 7, 13, 14, 21 & 28.

Important races: Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Oct. 23), Eve Champion Trophy (Oct. 30), S.A. Poonawalla Million (Nov. 7), Villoo C. Poonawalla Million (Nov. 14), RWITC Gold Cup (Nov. 21), F.D. Wadia Trophy and Pune Derby (Nov. 28).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 8:03:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/pune-races-from-oct-17/article37007703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY