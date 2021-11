Princess Daka reigns in the feature event

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar astride) won the Dodla Pratap Chander Reddy Memorial Million, the main event of Saturday’s (Nov. 27) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Y. Damodar. Sequeira and Akshay Kumar won three races each on the day.

1. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): HASHTAG (Rohit Kumar) 1, Theo’s Choice (Santosh Raj) 2, Solo Winner (P. Gaddam) 3 and That’s My Speed (B. Nikhil) 4. Notrun: Paree. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 13.70s. ₹90 (w), 16, 14 and 43 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 122, SHW: 46 and 25, FP: 1,031, Q: 490, Tanala: 14, 369. Favourite: Winning Player. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. WINDSCALE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): INTENSE APPROACH (S.J. Sunil) 1, City Of Blessing (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Muaser (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Pedro Planet (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.55s. ₹48 (w), 16, 16 and 19 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 35, SHW: 23 and 20, FP: 299, Q: 178, Tanala: 969. Favourite: Top Diamond. Owner: Mr. Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GALWAN (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Morior Invictus (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Quality Warrior (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Grand Finale (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run Ashwa Migsun. 1/2, 1 and Sh. 1m, 27.07s. ₹36 (w), 23, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 38, SHW: 30 and 19, FP: 217, Q: 122, Tanala: 1,493. Favourite: Franklin. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. WINDSCALE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LIFES SONG (Abhay Singh) 1, N R I Sport (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Bold Bidding (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Able Love (B. Nikhil) 4. Sh, Nk and Sh. 1m, 27.44s. ₹75 (w), 28, 14 and 20 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 89, FP: 435, Q: 174, Tanala: 1,088. Favourite: Bold Bidding. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: PRINCESS DAKA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Superlative (Neeraj) 2, Ashoka (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Galway Bay (N.S. Parmar) 4. Not run: Malibu. 1, 3/4 and Sh. 1m, 13.52s. ₹43 (w), 13, 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 39, SHW: 26 and 25, FP: 250, Q: 108, Tanala: 2,022. Favourite: Arabian Queen. Owner: Mr. Y. Damodar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MALAALA (Ajit Singh) 1, Beauty Flame (Gaurav Singh) 2, Despang (Surya Prakash) 3 and N R I Touch (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and Nose. 1m, 27.27s. ₹54 (w), 26, 19 and 25 (p). SHP: 73, THP: 101, SHW: 39 and 72, FP: 355, Q: 350, Tanala: 5,261. Favourite: N R I TOUCH. Owners: Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimrah Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd Sohrab Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. III): SHOW ME YOUR WALK (Akshay Kumar) 1, Chuckit (Aneel) 2, Southern Princess (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Crazy Horse (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 25.44s. ₹33 (w), 15, 109 and 13 (p). SHP: 227, THP: 48, SHW: 34 and 50, FP: 1,776, Q: 963, Tanala: 2,702. Favourite: Southern Princess. Owners: Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): THUNDER ROAD (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sea Wolf (Ajit Singh) 2, Hip Hop (P. Gaddam) 3 and Sorry Darling (Rohit Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 3 and Nose. 1m, 13.36s. ₹15 (w), 12, 24 and 35 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 65, SHW: 14 and 64, FP: 63, Q: 68, Tanala: 903. Favourite: Thunder Road. Owners: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Mr. Sureshbabu Daggubati & Mr. Venkatesh Daggubati. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,916 (33 tkts.) & 30%: 2,385 (41 tkts.); Treble: (i) 3,240 (9 tkts.), (ii) 2,078 (8 tkts.), (iii) 314 (126 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 10,049 (2 tkts.), (ii) 1,579 (57 tkts.).