Priceless Gold impresses

August 27, 2022 16:12 IST

August 27, 2022 16:12 IST

Priceless Gold impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Aug. 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Born King (Saddam H), Star Domination (Rayan) 43. Former showed out. 1000m: Excellent Ray (Rayan), Sheer Bliss (rb) 1-15, 600/42. They moved impressively.

1200m: Priceless Gold (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.

Noted on August 25:

Outer sand:

1000m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Jake (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.