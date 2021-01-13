Premier Action wins Kumarrajah M.A.M. Muthiah Memorial Cup

Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Mr. Tinder Singh Ahluwalia’s Premier Action (Umesh up) won the Kumarrajah M.A.M. Muthiah Memorial Cup, the chief event of the races here on Wednesday (Jan. 13). L. D’Silva trains the winner.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: SHELOMI (A.M. Alam) 1, Heavenly Blue (Umesh) 2, Vibrant Approach (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Picture Girl (Shahar Babu) 4. 1-1/2, shd and hd. 1m, 17.12s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: WILD PASSION (Umesh), Pragmatic (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Orange Pekoe (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Palace Music (M. Bhaskar) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 15.67s. Owners: Mr. Rahul Jagtiani, Mr. Wayne Beck, Mr. Krishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. DR. M.A. CHIDAMBARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): KNIGHT ENVIED (Brisson) 1, Emelda (Akshay Kumar) 2, Bolivia (Umesh) 3 and Sweet Fragrance (Arshad Alam) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 3. 1m, 13.61s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: STAR TEMPLAR (Nakhat Singh) 1, City Of Sails (Kiran Naidu) 2, Otus (Brisson) 3 and Welcome Chakkaram (Umesh) 4. 5, 5 and 1. 1m, 57.28s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. DANDIFIED PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: SOARING HIGH (Suraj Narredu) 1, Catelyn (Azfar Syeed) 2, Royal Protocal (Brisson) 3 and Glorious Trust (Zervan) 4. 5, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.02s. Owner: M/s United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. KUMARRAJAH M.A.M. MUTHIAH MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: PREMIER ACTION (Umesh) 1, Night Hunt (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sadeek (Saddam Hussain) 3 and Storm Flag (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.62s. Owners: Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Mr. Tinder Singh Ahluwalia. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

7. DANDIFIELD PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: SASAKWA (Zervan) 1, Butterfly (Azfar Syeed) 2, Shadow Of Love (B. Nikhil) 3 and Desert Force (C.P. Khanal) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and shd. 1m, 14.11s. Owner: M/s. Fivestar Shipping Co. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: After a stewards enquiry, the race was declared null and void.