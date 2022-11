Preakness, Spicy Star and Boltonic excel

November 26, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Preakness, Spicy Star and Boltonic excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: Karadeniz (rb) 46. Easy. MSG Fantasy (rb) 47. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 47. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu - Celandine) (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Asgardia (rb) 1-3, 600/45. Shaped well.

1000m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 41.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Monarch (rb) 43.5. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Urged. Tifosi (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

800m: Soft Whisper (S. Kandahar) 58, 600/45.5. Handy. Queenette (Manikandan), Tiramisu (rb) 1-3, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ice Cave) (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/42.5. They were extended and the former finished half a length in front. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Eliana) (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Frizbee) (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/45.5. Treasure Delight (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Saffire Song) (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Speaking of Which - Dior) (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/42. They moved well.

1000m: Mayflower (S. Imran), Kundavai (B. Dharshan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Wood Art (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Mastery (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Kallipos (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Shaped well. Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) Innisbrook (S. Kabdhar) 1-9, 800.54, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Single Malt (Manikandan) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Run Happy Run (M.S. Deora), Celeste (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. They worked well. Swarga (Inayat), Larado (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Boltonic (A.M Tograllu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well. Carnoustie (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Wilbur (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Schnell (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy and level.

1200m: Albinus (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely.

1800m: Spicy Star (rb) 2-6.5, 1,600/1-54.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Strode out well.