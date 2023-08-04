Portofino Bay and Joaquin show out

August 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Pune

Portofino Bay and Joaquin showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 4) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Comaneci (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Etoile (Dashrath) 56, 600/42. Easy. Sedgefield/Another Star (Kaviraj), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Rue St’ Honore (Saba), Kirkines (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Former started three lengths ahead and finished six lengths ahead. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Mirae (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Urged. Axis (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Easy. Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Dashmesh Dancer (Shelar), Friends First (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Market King (N.B. Kuldeep), Buckley (Dashrath) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved impressively and finished level. Golden Glow (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Easy. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Sandman (S. Sunil) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Exuma (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Magnanimous (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Azrinaz (Neeraj), Trinket (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Pair urged and ended level. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Fancy Nancy (Saba), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.