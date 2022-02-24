Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million on Feb. 27

Supernatural maintains winning form and may score over his rivals

Supernatural maintains winning form and may score over his rivals

The 33rd successive running of the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (PBMM) or ‘Juvenile Derby’, which is held on the last Sunday of February every year, will be staged at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Feb. 27.

With a total prize money of ₹1.5 crore (with a winner’s purse of ₹90 lakh), the event continues to be one of the richest races to determine the top juvenile in the country.

This year’s race day carnival is being promoted with much grandeur by Cyrus and Zavaray Poonawalla in association with the RWITC.

Among the eight contenders which will vie for honours, trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Supernatural, who won the Breeders’ Produce Stakes in a great style, maintains his winning form and may score over his rivals.

Dallas Todywalla-trainee Ahead Of My Time won well by a distance in his debut and may pose a serious threat as evidenced by his track performances. Coeur De Lion, who hails from trainer Narendra Lagad’s yard, won very well in his last start and could add pep to the finish.

Out of the three outstation horses, trainer S. Narredu’s Imperial Power, who won a race impressively at Bangalore, may have say at the finish.

There will be a bumper bonanza for the racegoers both in the Members and First Enclosures on Sunday. ₹50 lakh will be added to the collection of the combined Jackpot Pool.

Members enclosure exclusives: Free entry for members. Best dressed lady and gentleman will win a chopper ride. AC Tent with food, bar and live musicians.

First Enclosure exclusives: Every entrant will be eligible for a lucky draw with a Honda Shine bike (1st prize), Samsung 43 inch smart TV (2nd prize), Samsung phone (3rd prize) and other prizes on offer. Free refreshment coupons for all entrants in the enclosure.