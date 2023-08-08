Polished Girl, Regency Smile, Honey Cake, All Attractive, Shamrock and Seventh Samurai impress

August 08, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Polished Girl, Regency Smile, Honey Cake, All Attractive, Shamrock and Seventh Samurai impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 40. Moved freely.

1200m: Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/42.5. Eased up. Aherne (A. Ramu) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Moved impressively. Jersey Legend (Arvind) 44.5. Easy. Sekhmet (Arvind) 45.5. Moved freely. Irish Coffee (Arvind) 43. In fine trim. High Tribute (Hindu S) 43.5. Shaped well. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 44.5. In fine trim. Clifford (Zervan) 43.5. In fine condition. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 42. Pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 41. Strode out well. Sea Eagle (Zervan) 44.5. Easy. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 42. Pleased. Monteverdi (Hasib) 43. Easy. Jake (Hindu S) 44. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Dragon’s Gold (Inayat) 1-10.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-15, 600/41. Moved attractively. Asagiri (Vivek), Super Sapphire (rb) 1-16, 600/43. They finished level. Alcides Synergy (Likith) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-11.5, 600/43. In fine condition, note. Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-7.5, 600/41. In pink of condition. Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Polished Girl (Shinde), Knight In Hooves (Prabhakaran) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Third Avenue (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Angeles (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Burmese (Shinde), Galaticus (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former showed out.

1200m: Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Devil’s Magic (Indrajeet), Super Ruffian (Inayat) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former pleased. Czar (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Shamrock (Shinde), Forever Together (Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Chisox (Arvind), Solo Prince (G. Vivek) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. They finished together. Crown Witness (Salman K), Star Concept (Shinde) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Good Tip (Tejeshwar), Bold Act (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Contribute (Hindu S), Dedicate (Hasib) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Honey Cake (G. Vivek) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Momentous (Prabhakaran), Fearless Joey (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Peyo (Prabhakaran) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Cleaver Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Shinde), Crown Consort (Tejeshwar) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Septimius Severus (Hasib) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Salman K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively. Red Falcon (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Cool Rider (Likith) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Oxytocin (M. Naveen), The Perfect Choice (Ramesh K), The Gallery Time (Siddaraju) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Riveting (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Took a good jump. War Eagle (rb), The Whispering (Siddaraju), The Lady Emporio (M. Naveen), Super Veloce (A. Ramu) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. First two named were the pick.