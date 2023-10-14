Pissarro primed to come good in Suresh Mahindra Trophy

October 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Pune:

The top-weighted six-year-old gelding Pissarro, who is in good shape, should score over his two rivals in the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Oct. 14) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. RODEO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (5) Merchant 61, 2. Lord And Master (6) Srinath 60, 3. Regal Command (1) Bhawani 58.5, 4. Majestic Warrior (4) Mustakim 55, 5. Cipher (2) S. Saqlain 53.5, 6. Midsummer Star (3) P. Shinde 52.5, 7. Miss American Pie (7) Parmar 51.5 and 8. Misty (8) C. Umesh 51.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. LORD AND MASTER, 3. MISTY

2. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Almas (8) R. Ajinkya 59, 2. Moment Of Madness (10) H. Gore 59, 3. Victory Chant (5) Mustakim 58.5, 4. Trinket (11) Bhawani 58, 5. Dowsabel (3) S. Saqlain 57.5, 6. Mirae (1) Aniket 57.5, 7. Fairuza (4) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Mariella (7) Zeeshan 54.5, 9. Habibi (2) S. Saba 53, 10. Mufaza (6) Parmar 52, 11. Slam Dunk (12) S.G. Prasad 52 and 12. Volare (9) P. Shinde 52.

1. MOMENT OF MADNESS, 2. ALMAS, 3. DOWSABEL

3. PRUDENTIAL CHAMP TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Dash (5) Yash Narredu 56, 2. Gold Caviar (6) V. Bunde 56, 3. We Still Believe (2) K. Nazil 56, 4. Zarqawi (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Affluence (1) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Esconido (4) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 7. Field Of Dreams (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. DASH, 2. ESCONIDO, 3. ZARQAWI

4. SIR SULTAN CHINOY TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Scaramanga (1) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Chieftain (4) K. Nazil 57, 3. Multiverse (2) Srinath 55, 4. Smiles Of Fortune (8) Yash Narredu 55, 5. Tyrone Black (7) Mustakim 55, 6. Kimiko (3) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Kinzhal (11) Dashrath 54.5, 8. Encantamento (—), 9. Cordelia (6) C. Umesh 53, 10. Hagibis (9) Peter 53 and 11. Luminosity (5) H. Gore 50.5.

1. SMILES OF FORTUNE, 2. KIMIKO, 3. CORDELIA

5. N.K. PUDUMJEE TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Dragon Wings (2) Aniket 56, 2. Koenig (9) Srinath 56, 3. Rising Power (5) K. Nazil 56, 4. Ugly Truth (1) R. Ajinkya 56, 5. Impulsive (8) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Moonlight Kiss (7) Mustakim 54.5, 7. Street Sense (6) Vivek G 54.5, 8. Sunburst (—), 9. Tee Tee Dee (4) H.M. Akshay 54.5 and 10. Thrilling (3) Zervan 54.5.

1. KOENIG, 2. STREET SENSE, 3. UGLY TRUTH

6. SURESH MAHINDRA TROPHY (3,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 5.00: 1. Pissarro (3) P. Trevor 59, 2. Taimur (2) Bhawani 59 and 3. Euphoric (1) M.S. Deora 52.

1. PISSARRO

Day’s Best: PISSARRO

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble : 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala : 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Super Jackpot : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.