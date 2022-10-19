Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excel

October 19, 2022 17:34 IST

Philosophy, Disruptor, Golden Oaks, Baba Voss, Aguila and Wild Emperor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

Outer sand:

1000m: Aceros (rg) 1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Benediction (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Santorino (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Aguila (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Disruptor (Vivek) 1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Blazing Engine (Tauseef) 1-13, 600/43. Note. Invincible (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. A notable pair.

1200m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Maintains form. Memoriter (Nazerul), Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Stellar Gold (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Aliyar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Former started ten lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Beldona (Tauseef) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: Bellissimo (Nazerul), Immortal Guest (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four length ahead. Wild Emperor (Antony), Tiger Returns (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished four lengths behind. Baba Voss (Shreyas), Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display.