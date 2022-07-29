Petronia for Dr. S.R. Captain Trophy

July 29, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer Hosidar Daji’s Petronia, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Dr. S.R. Captain Trophy, the main event of Friday’s (July 29) races here. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. ALLEY CAT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Majestic Warrior (6) Sandesh 61, 2. Tanhaiyaan (10) A. Prakash 60.5, 3. Rubik Star (9) Bhawani 59, 4. Pepper (4) H. Gore 58.5, 5. Untitled (1) S.G. Prasad 58.5, 6. Rhythm Of Nature (3) Trevor 57, 7. Lion King (5) Nazil 53.5, 8. Slam Dunk (8) Shelar 52.5, 9. Campaign (7) M.S. Deora 51.5 and 10. Reciprocity (2) Kaviraj 50.

1. RHYTHM OF NATURE, 2. TANHAIYAAN, 3. MAJESTIC WARRIOR

2. JAMSHED DALAL TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Queen Regnant (3) Bhawani 59.5, 2. Fairmont (6) Zervan 56.5, 3. Sky Storm (7) Sandesh 55, 4. Jerusalem (1) Yash Narredu 54.5, 5. Royal Alamdaar (2) Dashrath 54.5, 6. Herring (4) Santosh 53.5 and 7. Fleur De Lys (5) Kaviraj 50.

1. SKY STORM, 2. FAIRMONT

3. SEASON OPENER PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Arabian Phoenix (1) A. Prakash 61, 2. Dali Swirl (4) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Candescent Star (3) P. Vinod 58.5, 4. Eyes On The Prize (5) Bhawani 58, 5. Leto (7) Parmar 55, 6. My Treasure (2) Yash Narredu 55, 7. Power Of Infinity (6) S.G. Prasad 54, 8. The Pianist (8) Ajinkya 54 and 9. Power Of Blessings (9) Nadeem 50.

1. MY TREASURE, 2. ARABIAN PHOENIX, 3. DALI SWIRL

4. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. The Protector (4) A. Prakash 62, 2. Market King (6) Ajinkya 56.5, 3. Petronia (2) Trevor 56, 4. Rambler (1) Zervan 53.5, 5. Birkin Blower (5) Nazil 50.5, 6. Kinnara (8) Parmar 50, 7. Thunderclap (3) M.S. Deora 49.5 and 8. Sky Fall (7) Kaviraj 49.

1. PETRONIA, 2. THE PROTECTOR, 3. MARKET KING

5. HAWKE BAY PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Rasputin (8) Zervan 59, 2. Ahead Of My Time (5) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Arc De Triomphe (2) Trevor 58.5, 4. Queen O’ War (4) N.S. Parmar 58, 5. Intense Approach (9) Ajinkya 56, 6. Treasure Gold (6) Kaviraj 55, 7. Alastair (1) P.S. Chouhan 54, 8. Divine Hunt (3) Shubham 54 and 9. Majorella Blue (7) Nazil 50.5.

1. AHEAD OF MY TIME, 2. RASPUTIN, 3. QUEEN O’ WAR

6. CLASSIC TALK PLATE (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Hunar (11) Shelar 56, 2. Mufaza (10) Parmar 56, 3. Outlander (4) H. Gore 56, 4. Prince Igor (13) S. Kamble 56, 5. Esperanza (5) Zervan 54.5, 6. Golden Lioness (9) Yash Narredu 54.5, 7. High Spirit (1) Dashrath 54.5, 8. Lightning Blaze (6) Agarwal 54.5, 9. Meridia (7) Ajinkya 54.5, 10. Mirae (8) M.S. Deora 54.5, 11. Mojo (3) Bhawani 54.5, 12. Phanta (—) and 13. Queens Pride (12) Trevor 54.5.

1. QUEENS PRIDE, 2. ESPERANZA, 3. MOJO

7. ISMAIL KHAN PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Mad Love (3) Trevor 59, 2. Amped (4) Parmar 58, 3. So So Special (13) Sandesh 57.5, 4. Charming Star (1) Agarwal 57, 5. Bold Advance (6) Dashrath 56.5, 6. Camden Town (8) Zervan 56, 7. Esfir (11) Bhawani 53.5, 8. Brazos (7) P. Dhebe 53, 9. Dagger’s Strike (9) Ayyar 52, 10. Song Song Blue (10) Nazil 52, 11. Special Situation (2) S.G. Prasad 51.5, 12. Alpha Gene (12) Kaviraj 51 and 13. Camille (5) M.S. Deora 50.

1. AMPED, 2. MAD LOVE, 3. ESFIR

Day’s Best: QUEENS PRIDE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.