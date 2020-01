Pearl Of Wisdom and Knotty Oak please

Pearl Of Wisdom and Knotty Oak pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan 6)

Outer sand:

600m: Magic Stream (rb), Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished together.

1000m: Polar Express (Indrajeet) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Pearl Of Wisdom (Antony) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. A 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - One Punch) (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Singhsaab (M. Naveen) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

1600m: Knight Templar (David Allan) 1-57, (1,600-600) 1-10. Eased up.

Outer sand - Jan 5:

600m: Rule Of Engagement (Arul), Limited Source (Arvind) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Benediction (Irvan) 1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Augustina (S. Shareef), Alberetta (Vaibhav) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They pleased.

1600m: Cosmos (Irvan) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Knight Templar (David Allan) 1-59, (1,600-600) 1-12. Eased up.