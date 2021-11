Parisian, Theon and Sultan Suleiman impress

Parisian, Theon and Sultan Suleiman impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 18) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Perfect Man (rb) 38. Moved freely. Rasputin (Hamir) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Born Queen (Yash) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Brazos (P. Dhebe) 52, 600/39.5. Worked well. 2/y/o Chat (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38.5. Responded well. Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep) 49, 600/37. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 57, 600/43. Easy. Grand Architect (P. Shinde), Connaught (T.S. Jodha) 55.5, 600/41. Pair level. Multiencrypted (P. Dhebe) 56, 600/41. Easy. Iron Age (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 48, 600/36.5. Moved attractively. Jughead (Daman), Unclaimed Treasure (Ayyar) 51.5, 600/38.5. They were pushed and finished level. Bold Advance (Dashrath) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Carlos (Zeeshan) 54.5, 600/40. Easy. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 53, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Giverny (rb), Angels Trumpet (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/37.5. Former was two lengths better. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Demetrius (Bhawani) 51.5, 600/37.5. Pair urged and ended level.

1000m: Lightningonmyfeet (A. Prakash), Hot To Trot (Dashrath) 1-9, 600/42. Both moved freely.

1200m: Miracle (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Shaped well. Golden Guest (Pradeep) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Zervan), Evangeline (Akshay) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved together freely. Zuccarelli (Chouhan), Kinnara (Kaviraj) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Alluring Silver (Chouhan), Rambunctious (Kirtish) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former made up four lengths and finished two lengths ahead. Parisian (Chouhan), Theon (Kirtish) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished level freely.