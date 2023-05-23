Original Sin, The Godfather, Victoria Punch, Silver Canyon, Ashwa Magadheera and Champions Way impress

May 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Original Sin, The Godfather, Victoria Punch, Silver Canyon, Ashwa Magadheera and Champions Way impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 23).

Inner sand:

1200m: The Pirate (rb), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished distance ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Coffee (Arvind K), Chisox (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mr Humble (Vishal B) 44.5. Easy. Devils Magic (rb), Super Ruffian (Indrajeet) 46. They moved freely. Tortilla Chip (Santoch Raj), Alexina (rb) 44.5. They finished together. Superhero (rb) 43.5. Strode out well. Classic Charm (Vishal B), Seoul (Bhawani S) 42.5. They moved impressively. Glow In The Dark (Mudassar) 45. Easy.

1000m: Humanitarian (Deepak S), Ruby Red (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Golden Peaks (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 1-12, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Original Sin (Abhay S) 1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. The Godfather (Yash), Leopard Rock (Kiran N) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Santorino (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Immortal Beauty (Yash), Appsara (Kiran N) 1-11, 600/43. Former started eight lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. The Omega Man (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ashwa Magadheera (Yash) 1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Konabas (Arul) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Longe Lease (Yash), Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Serdar (Bhawani S), Southern Dynasty (Vishal B) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Double Scotch (Akshay K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Burmese (Yash), Born King (Kiran N) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Kensington Court (A. Ranu), Kulsum (Salman K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They eased up in the last part. Foi (Bhawani S), Bourbon Bay (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished a length ahead. Opus One (Saqlain) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Crown Concort (Yash) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,000/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display. Jamari (Kritish), Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former pleased. Vistoria Punch (Salman K), Del Pico (Saqlain) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (Kritish) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths aehad. Tignanello (Likith), Pharazon (Salam K) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Champions Way (Yash), Crown Witness (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Scribbling Hopper (B. Paswan) 1-19.5, 600/38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Urban Borbon (rb), My Wish (Indrajeet) 1-35.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. They jumped out well. Ultimate Chance (Tousif K), Powerful Princess (Ashok) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished well in front. Young Diana (rb), King’s Shield (Abhay S) 1-35, (1,200-600) 45.5. They jumped out well. Love (rb), Silver Bullet (Salman K) 1-34, (1,200-600) 50.5. Former finished well ahead. Tripitaka (A. Ramu), Vayu (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former impressed. Lone Ranger (Saqlain), Turkoman (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cool Rider (Likith) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Sea Eagle (Arul) 1-30, (1,200-600) 45. Took a good jump. Jai Vikram (S. Imran), Diversified (Jagadeesh) 1-275, (1,200-600) 45.5. Latter slowly out and finished three lengths behind. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-33, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well.