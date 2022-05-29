Races

Once You Go Back wins War Hammer Million

James Mckeown-trained Once You Go Back (Trevor up) won the War Hammer Million, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (May 29). The winner is owned by M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.

1. ASCOT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: KNOTTY IN BLUE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Mount View (S. John) 2, Capital Gain (Mark) 3 and Don’s Den (Darshan) 4. 3/4, 5 and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.83s. ₹18 (w), 13, 17 and 33 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 74, FP: 71, Q: 32, Trinella: 522 and 363, Exacta: 7,302 and 4,694. Owner: Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

2. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: CHUL BUL RANI (Ranjeet Singh) 1, Divine Blessings (S. John) 2, Another Rainbow (Raghuveer Singh) 3 and She’s All Class (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Mount View. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.23s. ₹84 (w), 21, 13 and 29 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 55, FP: 497, Q: 194, Trinella: 5,551 and 3,172, Exacta: 23,755 and 5,090. Favourite: Divine Blessings. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: Dheeraj V.

3. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): CROWN CONSORT (Suraj) 1, Forseti (Akshay K) 2, Besuge (Arvind Kumar) 3 and Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 4. Not run: Swift. 2-1/4, 6 and 1. 1m, 11.48s. ₹21 (w), 12, 14 and 74 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 116, FP: 61, Q: 40, Trinella: 947 and 960, Exacta: 2,716 and 555. Favourite: Crown Consort. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd, Mr. M. Ravi and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: SOUTHERN POWER (Akshay K) 1, Tifanny (Sandesh) 2, Queen Regnant (Bhawani Singh) 3 and Marco Polo (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 25.20s. ₹131 (w), 33, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 52, FP: 342, Q: 81, Trinella: 1,236 and 628, Exacta: 7,646 and 3,277. Favourite: Tifanny. Owners: Dr. K. Raghavan, Dr. Arun Raghavan & Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

5. BRIG. R.C.R. HILL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): NIKOLINA (Suraj) 1, Triple Wish (J.H. Arul) 2, Victoria Punch (Anjar Alam) 3 and Arrowette (Trevor) 4. Not run: Disruptor and Geographique. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 25.28s. ₹39 (w), 15, 24 and 19 (p), SHP: 77, THP: 42, FP: 335, Q: 296, Trinella: 2,746 and 1,046, Exacta: 2,049 and 878. Favourite: Arrowette. Owners: Mr. Ronak J. Kimmane, Mr. N.C. Arun, Mr. M.P. Vikram and Mr. Rohan Vijayendra. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. WAR HAMMER MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): ONCE YOU GO BACK (Trevor) 1, Philosophy (Sandesh) 2, Imperial Power (Suraj) 3, and Yukan (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 23.53s. ₹42 (w), 19 and 15 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 59, FP: 306, Q: 76, Trinella: 166 and 60, Exacta: 251 and 256. Favourite: Imperial Power. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Rac. Syn. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: James McKeown.

7. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): FOREST FLAME (Trevor) 1, Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Taimur (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Speedster (Akshay K) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 24.31s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 19, THP: 46, FP: 24, Q: 23, Trinella: 149 and 105, Exacta: 305 and 133. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Deina Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by. Mr. D.R. Thacker and Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: IMPERIAL BLUE (Akshay K) 1, Spectacular (Sandesh) 2, The Strength (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Amazonite (Arvind Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 5-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.06s. ₹21 (w), 11, 16 and 65 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 126, FP: 53, Q: 38, Trinella: 1,122 and 827, Exacta: 17,555 and 7,524. Favourite: Imperial Blue. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

9. ASCOT PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: ALEXIS ZORBA (Likith Appu) 1, Mark One (R. Ajinkya) 2, Air Display (Salman Khan) 3 and Able One (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Shd, 1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 13.95s. ₹88 (w), 21, 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 52, FP: 314, Q: 132, Trinella: 1,124 and 335, Exacta: 1,954 and 729. Favourite: Mark One. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Jackpot: ₹8,771 (nine tkts.); Runner-up: 463 (73 tkts.); Tr (i): 693 (nine tkts.); Tr (ii): 2,016 (four tkts.); Tr (iii): 191 (100 tkts.).


