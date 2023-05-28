Northern Lights expected to score in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup

May 28, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - BENGALURU

Northern Lights, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (May 28).

False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. LADY GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1.00 pm: 1. Akasi (5) Chethan K 62.5, 2. Eastern Sea (6) J.H. Arul 62.5, 3. Raffles (8) A. Imran 62.5, 4. Altair (12) Sai Kiran 62, 5. Secret Lady (4) Akshay K 61.5, 6. Venus (2) Likith Appu 61.5, 7. Benignity (7) P. Surya 60.5, 8. Double Vision (10) S. Saqlain 60.5, 9. Mega Success (9) Jagadeesh 60, 10. Ultimate Choice (3) Vishal Bunde 57, 11. Max Mueller (1) Vinod Shinde 56.5 and 12. Perfect Halo (11) Rajesh K 54.

1. SECRET LADY, 2. VENUS, 3. MEGA SUCCESS

2. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 1.30: 1. Belvedere (3) Akshay K 60, 2. Fare Weather (6) Hasib 59, 3. My Solitaire (4) Chethan K 59, 4. The Golden Dream (5) Khurshad 58, 5. Ozark (8) S. Saba 57.5, 6. Princess Jasmine (1) Vishal Bunde 57, 7. Golden Starlet (7) Rajesh K 56.5, 8. Anne Boleyn (9) Tousif 55 and 9. Firefinch (2) Arvind K 54.5.

1. GOLDEN STARLET, 2. BELVEDERE, 3. THE GOLDEN DREAM

3. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (Div. II), maiden 3-y-o, only, (Terms), 2.00: 1. Indian Sniper (3) Abhay S 56, 2. Rainbow Dreamer (5) Zervan 56, 3. Royal Mysore (7) G. Vivek 56, 4. Vayu (4) A. Ramu 56, 5. Golden Peaks (2) Akshay K 54.5, 6. Jahzara (1) Hindu S 54.5, 7. Sassy (8) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Snowpiercer (6) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. ROYAL MYSORE, 2. GOLDEN PEAKS, 3. SASSY

4. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2.30: 1. The Omega Man (4) Rayan 60, 2. Slice Of Heaven (6) Arvind K 58.5, 3. Step To Destiny (8) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 4. Air Display (9) Vivek 58, 5. Foi (7) Vishal Bunde 57.5, 6. White Roses (2) Shreyas S 57.5, 7. Domina (5) K. Nazil 56.5, 8. Opus One (3) S. Saqlain 56.5 and 9. The Athabasca (1) P. Siddaraju 56.5.

1. OPUS ONE, 2. WHITE ROSES, 3. THE ATHABASCA

5. V.T. VELU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3.00: 1. Place Vendome (6) Akshay K 60, 2. Tignanello (8) Likith Appu 59, 3. Splendido (2) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 4. Christofle (7) Trevor 58, 5. Four Wheel Drive (5) J.H. Arul 57, 6. Stellar Gold (1) Bhawani S 54, 7. Ramiel (3) Hindu S 51.5 and 8. Miracle Mary (4) S. Saqlain 51.

1. CHRISTOFLE, 2. MIRACLE MARY, 3. PLACE VENDOME

6. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. A Star Is Born (4) Yash 60.5, 2. Northern Lights (1) P.S. Chouhan 59, 3. Mojito (8) N.S. Parmar 57.5, 4. Forseti (2) Trevor 54.5, 5. Imperial Blue (6) S. Saqlain 54, 6. Siege Perilous (5) Akshay K 54, 7. Cool Rider (9) Zervan 53, 8. De Villiers (7) Shreyas S 53, 9. Dun It Again (10) Hindu S 53 and 10. Das (3) Vishal Bunde 51.5.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. A STAR IS BORN, 3. IMPERIAL BLUE

7. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (Div. I), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4.00: 1. Crown Witness (4) VInod Shinde 56, 2. Double Scotch (1) Akshay K 56, 3. Dynamic Force (3) G. Vivek 56, 4. Knight Defensor (6) S. Saqlain 56, 5. Pneuma (5) Hindu S 56, 6. River Of Gold (7) Trevor 56, 7. Neziah (8) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 8. Sparkle N Shine (2) Hasib 54.5.

1. NEZIAH, 2. DYNAMIC FORCE, 3. DOUBLE SCOTCH

8. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. Striking Memory (9) Abhay S 62.5, 2. Schafenberg (2) Rayan 61.5, 3. Agera (6) R. Pradeep 60.5, 4. Alcides Synergy (4) A. Imran 60, 5. Seoul (7) Bhawani S 59, 6. Twilight Fame (5) Rajesh K 58.5, 7. Appsara (8) Kiran Naidu 58, 8. Remontoir (3) A. Ramu 58 and 9. Eco Friendly (1) Sai Kiran 57.5.

1. ALCIDES SYNERGY, 2. AGERA, 3. REMONTOIR

Day’s best: ROYAL MYSORE

Double: CHRISTOFLE - NORTHERN LIGHTS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i); 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.