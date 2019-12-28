Northern Alliance, Sir Supremo, Star Appearance, Courage, Mauritania and Rani Jindan please

Northern Alliance, Sir Supremo, Star Appearance, Courage, Mauritania and Rani Jindan pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 28)

Inner sand:

1400m: Star Appearance (David Egan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Multidimensional - Silverina) (Antony) 45. Easy.

1000m: Brooklyn Supreme (Shobhan) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Varsha (Aliyar) 1-12.5, 600/44. Moved well. Mauritania (Aliyar) 1-8, 600/41.5. A good display. Augustina (C. Umesh), Lycurgus (Anjar) 1-16, 600/45. They finished level. Turf Magic (Donoghue) 1-15, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ruler Of Nation (D. Patel) 1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Silver Dew (Ashok), Classic Charm (Donoghue) 1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Rani Jindan (Aliyar), Sporting Memories (Ankit) 1-13, 600/43. They pleased.

1200m: Awesome Girl (Khurshad) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Aleef (rb), El Matador (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Treasure Striker (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed. Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Courage (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display. Glorious Dancer (Adarsh), Striking Memories (Darshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Fair Warring (S. John) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. On The Trot (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Cavaliere (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine shape. King Of The Sand (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Stretched out well.

1400m: Northern Alliance (C. Umesh) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Rorito (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Point To Prove (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Sir Supremo (Mark), Amazing Skill (S. Hussain) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.