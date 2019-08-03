New Moon, Mohican, Alexander Burnes, Abira, Northern Alliance and Star Appearance shine

New Moon, Mohican, Alexander Burnes, Abira, Northern Alliance and Star Appearance shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 3).

Inner sand:

600m: Aeolus (R. Pradeep) 39. Pleased.

1000m: Sadaqat (S. John) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Star Appearance (Suraj), Annalease (Mark) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39. Former put up a pleasing display. Areca Legend (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Kambaku (S. John) 1-33, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Sahara (Chetan G) 42. In fine shape. Halfsies (rb), Singhsaab (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Epona (rb) 45.5. Strode out well. Scintilla (Ashok) 45. Easy. Jersey Legend (Selvaraj) 43. Worked well.

1000m: Estella (rb), Granada (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished together. New Moon (Arshad) 1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Peluche (Arshad) 1-14, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Desert Rose (Arshad) 1-16.5, 600/43. Worked well. Mighty Red (Darshan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine condition.

1200m: Aachen (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Note. Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Mohican (Merchant) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Alexander Burnes (Arshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Varcasva (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Diamond Rays (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Grey Channel (Merchant), Ruler Of Nation (Raja Rao) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Varsha (Merchant) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Look Out (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Hawking (Shiva K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Northern Alliance (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Abira (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display. Dagobert (Shiva K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

1400m: Royal Sceptre (Suraj) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Tazamour (Anjar) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former showed out. Tororosso (S. Shareef) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Air Command (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved freely. Saint Petersburg (Indrajeet) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Bernardini (S. Shareef) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out smartly. Declaration Of Love (Sai Kiran), Ocean Park (Akram) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 58. Former finished three lengths ahead. Augustina (S. Shareef) 1-35, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well.