National Combined Totalizator System launched
It facilitates pool dividend calculations, display and distribution to racing patrons
The National Combined Totalizator System was launched by the Turf Authorities of India (TAI) here on Friday.
The system will increase transparency among all stakeholders (government, club, racing patrons etc.) while bringing Indian horse racing closer to international trends and standards. It will also offer a more stable and better dividend system for racing patrons.
“This is going to be a game changer in Indian horse racing. It will be exciting when we implement the National Combined Totalizator System starting in Hyderabad — the first race day in August,” TAI and Bangalore Turf Club chairman K. Uday Eswaran said at the launch event here.
Technology partner
NorthAlley, a horse racing focused technology company with the Totalizator “Fortis TOTE” built for national and global commingling, has been selected as a single Totalizator Technology Partner across all centres for the National Tote Initiative.
The National Tote Initiative was conceptualised by Zavaray Poonawalla, Harimohan Naidu, and Ramesh Rangarajan.
The automated system facilitates pool dividend calculations, display and distribution to racing patrons. Previously, wagering on tote was operated by individual turf authorities (clubs) on their races, with the dividend pool limited to the centre.
The system will also bring professional punters to the tote system, and will provide potential better dividends helping the race clubs to compete with bookies.
The draw ceremony for the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby 2022 was held, and the odds were unveiled. The summer derby was not held in the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
