N R I Valley in line for a hat-trick

N R I Valley, who has won two races handily this season, should score a hat-trick in the Elusive Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Feb. 22) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. GRAND PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1.20 p.m.: 1. Beauty On Parade (7) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Fantastic Show (3) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Fleur (8) Md. Ismail 60, 4. Platinum Classz (4) Trevor 60, 5. Sacred Lamp (2) Abhay Singh 60, 6. Smarty (9) Gaurav Singh 60, 7. Let It Be Me (1) Akshay Kumar 59, 8. Secret Command (6) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 9. Big Day (10) B.R. Kumar 58 and 10. Moka (5) A.A. Vikrant 56.5.

1. BEAUTY ON PARADE, 2. LET IT BE ME, 3. PLATNUM CLASSZ

2. LADY EMMA PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1.50: 1. Destined Dynamite (10) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Egyptian Prince (4) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 3. Spicy Star (8) Deepak Singh 58, 4. Horus (3) Trevor 55, 5. Kesariya Balam (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Beyond Limits (9) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 7. Call Of The Blue (6) Gaurav Singh 52.5, 8. Mirana (7) Suraj Narredu 52.5, 9. N R I Heights (2) Abhay Singh 52 and 10. Lockhart (5) Ashad Asbar 51.5.

1. MIRANA, 2. KESARIYA BALAM, 3. SPICY STAR

3. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,100m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.20: 1. Ambitious Star (10) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Dream Jewel (6) Abhay Singh 56, 3. Grand Duke (11) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Gregor Clegane (3) Ashad Asbar 56, 5. Painted Apache (13) Trevor 56, 6. Paladino (12) N.B. Kuldeep 56, 7. Space Walk (—) (—) 56, 8. Aarya (8) Afroz Khan 54.5, 9. Angelina (7) Md. Ismail 54.5, 10. Fatuma (4) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 11. Golden Lady (5) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 12. Hard To Toss (2) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 13. Shelly Anne (9) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 14. Wild Card (1) Koushik 54.5.

1. PAINTED APACHE, 2. GRAND DUKE, 3. AARYA

4. ECLAIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. Cincia Azzurra (1) Deepak Singh 60, 2. The Special One (6) Rohit Kumar 60, 3. Flamingo Fame (2) Suraj Narredu 59, 4. Alliston (7) N.B. Kuldeep 58.5, 5. Green Turf (4) Md. Ismail 58, 6. Solo Winner (12) B.R. Kumar 58, 7. Star Racer (9) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 8. Blickfang (13) Mukesh Kumar 56, 9. Gusty Note (5) A. A. Vikrant 56, 10. Aibak (14) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 11. Blazing Jupiter (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 12. Tiger Of The Sea (11) Surya Prakash 55.5, 13. Urvasi (3) Akshay Kumar 54 and 14. Hurricane (10) Abhay Singh 52.

1. GUSTY NOTE, 2. FLAMINGO FAME, 3. GREEN TURF

5. GRAND PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3. 30: 1. Air Salute (6) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 2. Exponent (11) Abhay Singh 60, 3. Farmville (8) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Flying Queen (1) Koushik 60, 5. Rhine (7) A.A. Vikrant 60, 6. Silver Set (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 7. Kapell Bruke (3) Deepak Singh 59.5, 8. Jo Malone (5) Gaurav Singh 59, 9. Golden Lace (2) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 10. Acadian Angel (9) Suraj Narredu 57 and 11. Bedazzled (10) Afroz Khan 56.

1. AIR SALUTE, 2. ACADIAN ANGEL, 3. SILVER SET

6. ELUSIVE PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.05: 1. Ashwa Yashobali (9) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. N R I Valley (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. City Of Wisdom (Gaurav Singh) 59, 4. Blazer (7) N. B. Kuldeep 58, 5. That’s My Magic (5) Md. Ismail 57.5, 6. Red Snaper (12) Trevor 56.5, 7. Chuckit (4) A. A. Vikrant 54, 8. Mark My Day (8) B.R. Kumar 54, 9. Rhyhtm Selection (6) Afroz Khan 54, 10. King Maker (11) Surya Prakash 53.5, 11. Kamyar (10) Gopal Singh 52.5 and 12. N R I Vision (2) Koushik 52.5.

1. N R I VALLEY, 2. RED SNAPER, 3. BLAZER

7. HYPERION PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4. 40: 1. Ashwa Arjun (3) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Gusty Look (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Miss Marvellous (4) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 4. Ulysses (9) Mukesh Kumar 60, 5. Sweet Melody (10) B.R. Kumar 58, 6. Buttonwood (2) Abhay Singh 57, 7. Lightning Power (8) Suraj Narredu 57, 8. Royal Pal (11) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 9. Cheltenham (1) Afroz Khan 54, 10. Prime Gardenia (12) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 11. Dillon (13) Surya Prakash 53, 12. Astronaut (5) P. Gaddam 51.5, 13. Lightning Fairy (14) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 14. Super Act (7) R. Manish 51.

1. LIGHTNING POWER, 2. GUSTY LOOK, 3. SWEET MELODY

8. ECLAIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45, 5.15: 1. Linewiler (2) Trevor 60, 2. Four One Four (5) Afroz Khan 59.5, 3. Top saga (11) Md. Ismail 59, 4. Explosive (4) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 5. Dancing Doll (3) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 6. Soul Empress (1) Akshay Kumar 58, 7. Unstoppable (9) Deepak Singh 56.5, 8. Angel Tesoro (12) Suraj Narredu 56, 9. Promiseofhappiness (8) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 10. Starwalker (10) Abhay Singh 55, 11. Story Teller (13) B. R. Kumar 54.5, 12. Crackershow (14) P. Gaddam 54, 13. Blazing Speed (7) Koushik 53.5 and 14. Tapatio (6) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. ANGEL TESORO, 2. LINEWILER, 3. SOUL EMPRESS

Day’s best: MIRANA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.