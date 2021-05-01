Mzilikazi claims feature event

Mzilikazi, ridden by B.R. Kumar, won the Emperor Of Rome Handicap (Div. I), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (May 1). The winner is the property of M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. M/s. Darashaw Bloodstock and trained by R. Foley, who also saddled two more winners on the day.

1. SANTA ANITA HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: DOMINANT (A.M. Alam) 1, Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Victoria’s Secret (Surya Prakash) 3 and Wonderful Era (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1, hd and 1-1/4. 1m 28.85s. Owner: Mr. Mohit Malhotra. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

2. MAY DAY CUP (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BOHEMIAN GRANDEUR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Hallucinate (P. Koushik) 2, Sovereign Power (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Whistle Podu (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2, and 1-1/2. 1m, 22.61s. Owner: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. PLENIPOTENT HANDICAP (1,300m), 6-y-o & over rated 40 to 65: DECISIVE (Shahar Babu) 1, My Kingdom (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Desert Hawk (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Starlight (Manikandan) 4. Lnk, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m, 21.75s. Owners: Dr. Arun Raghavan & Raghavan K. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. EMPEROR OF ROME HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: PRICELESS RULER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Breaking Bounds (Koshi Kumar) 2, Octavian (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Star Twist (R. Manish) 4. 1-1/4, 6-1/4 and nk. 1m, 27.49. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. EMPEROR OF ROME HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85: MZILIKAZI (B.R. Kumar) 1, Hebron (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Royal Chieftain (Nakhat Singh) 3 and That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 4. 4-3/4, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m 27.19s. Owner: M/s. Five Star Shipping Co. M/s. Darashaw Bloodstock. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. COONOOR HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WISE DON (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Queen Of Gibraltar (Nakhat Singh) 2, Supreme Excelsior (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Glorious Sunlight (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Not run: Platini. Snk, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 43.56s. Owners: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash, Mr. M.K. Chengappa & Mr. P. S. Kariappa. Trainer: Mandanna.