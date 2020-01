Mystic Flame, Rocky Retreat and Lady Of Fame impress

Mystic Flame, Rocky Retreat and Lady Of Fame impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Dragon Mountain (Mark) 40. Easy.

Outer sand:

600m: Fiorenzo (Vaibhav), Afffermato (S. Shareef) 45.5. They finished level. Arrogance (rb) 46. Easy. Blazing Gold (M. Naveen) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Flaming Orange (Irvan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Power Of Shambhala (Chetan G) 1-16.5, 600/43. Strode out well. A 3-y-o (Arazan - Rain Splasher) (rb) 1-15.5, 600/47. Moved freely.

1200m: Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Lycurgus (Vaibhav), Garamond (Mrs. Silva) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Shivalik Kiss (Arshad) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/47. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Whatsmyscript - Anahi) (S. Shareef), Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Track Striker (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Worked well. Desert Rose (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Rocky Retreat (rb), Lady Of Fame (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. They moved impressively.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Cornelius (R. Anand), Amalfi Coast (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Katana (R. Marshall), Bellator (S.K. Paswan), Valour (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. Its My Country (Darahsn), Bella Mamma (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Caballo Rapido (S. Shareef) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. She’s Superb (Rayan) 1-20, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Flat Out (Arshad), A 3-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Blue Sky) (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Naazaan (rb), Astron (Ramesh K), Barog (M. Naveen), Lifeisamiracle (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 47. First named impressed. A 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (R. Pradeep), Zee Zee Top (Irvan), Matchless (Jagadeesh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named pleased. Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha), Prince Corporate (P. Mani), a 3-y-o (Roi Maudit - Spark Of Silver) (Irvan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a level jump.