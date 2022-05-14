My Opinion primed to do an encore

May 14, 2022 00:30 IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM: My Opinion, who maintains form, may repeat in the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (May. 14).

1. TEPPAKADU HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (No whip), 10-30 a.m.: 1. Majestic Charmer (4) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Dancing Queen (10) A.M. Alam 59.5, 3. Beauregard (8) Inyat 59, 4. Reign Of Terror (6) B. Dharshan 59, 5. Tifosi (9) P.S. Kaviraj 59, 6. Autumn Shower (7) Surya Prakash 58, 7. Epistoiary (2) Koshi Kumar 58, 8. Antigua (1) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 9. Pink Pearl (3) Shyam Kumar 56.5 and 10. Roger O’ More (5) Ramandeep 56.5.

1. ANTIGUA, 2. MAJESTIC CHARMER, 3. DANCING QUEEN

2. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 11-00: 1. Kings Show (5) Gnaneshwar 61, 2. Wonder Blaze (4) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. Eyes Of Falcon (1) Ramandeep 58, 4. Henrietta (3) Khet Singh 57, 5. Rwanda (7) C. Umesh 55.5, 6. Full Of Surprise (9) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Chaitanya (10) Surya Prakash 54, 8. Thrill Of Power (2) Ashhad Asbar 54, 9. Feni (8) B. Dharshan 53 and 10. Arapaho (6) Gaurav Singh 52.5.

1. THRILL OF POWER, 2. WONDER BLAZE, 3. KINGS SHOW

3. SPIRIT AND TRUTH HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 11-30: 1. Papparazi (6) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Streek (5) K. Sai Kiran 59.5, 3. Angel Heart (2) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Ganton (7) C. Umesh 58, 5. Asgardia (10) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. Pacific (8) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 7. Rihannonn (9) Koshi Kumar 56, 8. Wild Frank (4) Kuldeep Singh 56, 9. Namaqua (1) A. Ayaz Khan 55.5 and 10. Pappa Rich (3) Surya Prakash 55.5.

1. GANTON, 2. ANGEL HEART, 3. RHIANNON

4. SANDSLASH HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 12-00 noon: 1. Admiral Shaw (2) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Excellent Star (9) C. Umesh 60, 3. Fine Future (6) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 4. Be Calm (8) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Santamarina Star (4) Gaurav Singh 58, 6. Amber Lightning (1) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 7. Majestic Wind (5) A. Ayaz Khan 56.5, 8. Dun It Again (10) Kiran Naidu 55, 9. Lady Santana (7) M.S. Deora 54.5 and 10. Bella Amor (3) Farhan Alam 53.5.

1. ADMIRAL SHAW, 2. FINE FUTURE, 3. SANTAMARINA STAR

5. NILGIRIS COLLECTOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (out station horses eligible), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Alexandre Dumas (1) K. Sai Kiran 60, 2. Glorious Destiny (7) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 3. Ayur Shakti (4) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 4. Eagle Prince (5) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 5. Gallantry (2) P. Vikram 52.5, 6. Mr Kool (3) C. Umesh 52.5, 7. Amendment (8) M.S. Deora 51.5 and 8. Artistryy (6) N. Murugan 50.

1. GLORIOUS DESTINY, 2. AYUR SHAKTI, 3. ALEXANDRE DUMAS

6. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 1-00: 1. My Opinion (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Leopard Rock (3) Yash Narredu 55.5, 3. Gods Plan (8) P.S. Kaviraj 54, 4. Historian (9) Santosh G 54, 5. Mzilikazi (1) Kuldeep Singh 54, 6. Night Hunt (5) P. Vikram 54, 7. Apsara Star (2) C. Umesh 52.5, 8. Emelda (7) P. Sai Kumar 52 and 9. New Look (4) Gaurav Singh 52.

1. MY OPINION, 2. LEOPARD ROCK, 3. HISTORIAN

7. SPIRIT AND TRUTH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 1-30: 1. Storm Flag (6) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Wah Ms Zara (1) Khet Singh 60, 3. Sasakwa (9) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 4. Thunderclap (5) A. Imran Khan 59, 5. Beethovan (7) C. Umesh 58, 6. Catelyn (2) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 7. Butterfly (8) A.S. Peter 56, 8. Esteva (10) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 9. Katahdin (4) Ramandeep 55.5 and 10. Renegade (3) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. SASAKWA, 2. THUNDERCLAP, 3. RENEGADE

8. B. JAGANNATHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,500m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-00: 1. Berrettini (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 2. Carreno (10) C. Umesh 56, 3. Ibrahimovic (6) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 4. Jack Richer (1) Ashhad Asbar 56, 5. Memory Lane (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Royal Monarch (9) Kuldeep Singh 56, 7. Versatile (4) Kiran Naidu 56, 8. Forever (8) Yash Narredu 54.5, 9. Magic Moment (5) Indrajeet Kumar 54.5 and 10. Swiss Girl (7) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. IBRAHIMOVIC, 2. MEMORY LANE, 3. BERRETTINI

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.