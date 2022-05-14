My Opinion claims Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy

May 14, 2022 17:49 IST

My Opinion (A. Imran Khan up) won the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (May. 14). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by B. Suresh.

1. TEPPAKADU HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (No whip): TIFOSI (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Antigua (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan) 3 and Dancing Queen (A.M. Alam) 4. Not run: Beauregard. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 19.92s. Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by. Mr. Rajendrar. Trainer: A. Jagadeeshan.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: RWANDA (C. Umesh) 1, Thrill Of Power (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Chaitanya (Surya Prakash) 3 and Wonder Blaze (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 20.19s. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. SPIRIT AND TRUTH HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RHIANNON (Koshi Kumar) 1, Angel Heart (Gaurav Singh) 2, Papparazi (M.S. Deora) 3 and Pappa Rich (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/4, lnk and 3/4. 1m 25.20s. Owners: Mr. Pavan Rangaraj, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani, Mr. Kishore Reddy & Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: P. Krishna.

4. SANDSLASH HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: LADY SANTANA (M.S. Deora) 1, Excellent Star (C. Umesh) 2, Majestic Wind (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Admiral Shaw (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Dun It Again. 8, 3-1/2 and snk. 1m, 24.06s. Owners: Mr. John Martin Beard & Mrs. Marietta Beard. Trainer: A. Jodha.

5. NILGIRIS COLLECTOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (out station horses eligible): ALEXANDRE DUMAS (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Gallantry (P. Vikram) 2, Amendment (M.S. Deora) 3 and Eagle Prince (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/4 and nose. 1m, 30.56s. Owner: Mr. Fardeen Malick. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

6. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MY OPINION (A. Imran Khan) 1, Mzilikazi (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Emelda (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-1/2, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m, 29.21s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. SPIRIT AND TRUTH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RENEGADE (Surya Prakash) 1, Storm Flag (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Beethovan (C. Umesh) 3 and Sasakwa (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.60s. Owner: Dr. Annamalai V. Trainer: P. Krishna.

8. B. JAGANNATHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,500m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): FOREVER (Yash Narredu) 1, Royal Monarch (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Berrettini (Gaurav Singh) 4. 4-1/4, 4-1/4 and 6. 1m, 38.31s. Owner: M/s. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.