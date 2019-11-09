My Journey wins main event

Laxman Singh-trained My Journey piloted by Robbie Downey claimed the P.R. Seed’s Australian Wandering Oats Million, the star attraction of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 9). The winner is owned by Mr. S. Pathy. Jockey Akshay Kumar scored a treble on the day.

1. DR. V. SACHIDANANDHAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): LORDSHIP (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sanctuary Cove (Gaddam) 2, Illustious Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Embrace (Shahar Babu) 4. Nose, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 14.40s. ₹ 6 (w), 7 and 20 (p), SHP: 49, FP: 115, Q: 137, Tla: 377. Favourite: Lordship. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Cheittiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. PEACE AREA PLATE (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: TIGRESS PAW (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Flame Of Diablo (Nazerul) 2, Blue Brook (Irvan Singh) 3 and Bright Script (B. Nikhil) 4. 1/2, lnk and 2-1/4. 1m, 2.25s. ₹ 278 (w), 9, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 128, Q: 38, Tla: 868. Favourite: Flame Of Diablo. Owners: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mr. R.R. Prasad & Mr. M. Pushparaj. Trainer: R. Karthik.

3. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: BEAUTY OF THE TURF (Akshay Kumar) 1, Torbert (Umesh) 2, Now You See Me (S. Shareef) 3 and Demesthenes (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Hd, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 28.71s. ₹ 23 (w), 7, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 118, Q: 33, Tla: 786. Favourite: Beauty Of The Turf. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

4. MARINA PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: PERFECT PRINCESS (Nazerul) 1, Pragmatic (Shahar Babu) 2, Glorious Nissy (Umesh) 3 and Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh) 4. 4-1/2 and 1 and 1. 1m, 1.87s. ₹ 37 (w), 5, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 63, FP: 2,540 (c/o), Q: 2,203 (c/o), Tla: 4,136. Favourite: Glorious Nissy. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

5. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: EMISSARY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Lady Elise (S. Shareef) 2, Lady Ascot (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Royal Protocal (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Eden Rock and Welcome Baby. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 0.67s. ₹ 7 (w), 6, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 65, Q: 30, Tla: 128. Favourite: Emissary. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. P.R. SEED’S AUSTRALIAN WANDERING OATS MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms): MY JOURNEY (R. Downey) 1, Gift of Grace (R.N. Darshan) 2, Royal Currency (A. Imran) 3 and King T’Chala (Yash) 4. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.76s. Rs. 27 (w), 5, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 35, Q: 16, Tla: 257. Favourite: Gift Of Grace. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: PRICELESS RULER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Butterfly (Umesh) 2, Glorious Victory (Arshad Alam) 3 and Priceless Treasure (R.N. Darshan) 4. 5-1/2, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 59. 40s. ₹ 24 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 44, Q: 13, Tla: 147. Favourite: Butterfly. Owner: Mr. Rm. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. MARINA PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: INCREDIBLE STAR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Molto Veloce (Akshay Kumar) 2, Pappa Rich (Azfar Sayeed) 3 and Atacama (Indrajeet Kumar) 4. 6-1/4, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m,0.48s. ₹ 15 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 69, Q: 23, Tla: 151. Favourite: Be My Light. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jkt: ₹ 12,743 (12 tkts), Runner up: 1,170 (56 tkts), Mini Jkt: 344 (184 tkts), Tr (i): 475 (101 tkts), (ii): 180 (362 tkts).